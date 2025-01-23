GM’s Remedy for Chevrolet Equinox EV Recall

By

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), General Motors has already suggested a remedy to the adaptive cruise control issue in Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles (EVs).

The legacy automaker will notify Equinox EV owners affected by the recall through mail by March 3, 2025. Dealers will update the software calibration in Equinox EVs’ brake system control module to fix the adaptive cruise control issue. Customers will receive the update free of charge.

GM customers who own a Chevrolet Equinox EV may contact customer service at 1-800-222-1020. The number for GM’s recall relating to the Equinox EV’s adaptive cruise control is N242481530.

“General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV all-wheel-drive electric vehicles. The adaptive cruise control may fail to engage the brakes as expected, due to incorrect brake module software,” noted the NHTSA.

