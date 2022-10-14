GMC reveals Sierra EV in NTWRK x GMC collaboration

By

GMC is celebrating the reveal of its first-ever Sierra EV by partnering with NTWRK for a full Day of Drops on October 20th. NTWRK, a live-stream shopping platform, will curate six products powered by GMC.

Molly Peck, Vice president of Buick and GMC marketing shared some thoughts about the automaker’s latest EV.

“The Sierra EV is the newest addition to GMC’s electric revolution, which began with the GMC Hummer EV supertruck,” Peck said.

“This collaboration with NTWRK celebrates the next chapter of the Sierra franchise, bringing forward premium talent and products that enhance the reveal of the first-ever Sierra EV.”

Fashion designer Dao-Yi Chow (Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods) was picked by NTWRK for the Van Moof E-Bike, a custom electric bike leveling up to the Sierra EV’s technology. The e-bike will include automatic electronic gear shifting, anti-theft tech, a removable power bank, and high-tech smart technology, the company noted in its press release. The one-of-one e-bike costs $1,000, and buyers will be able to purchase it on the NTWRK app.

Credit: Colin Defenbau

Auston Matthews, center for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, will present the Convertible Traveler Garment Bag. GMC described this as a “timeless piece for the Sierra EV audience who have an affinity for luxury, fashion, lifestyle, and travel.” Matthews added his touch to the product, and four bags priced at $340 will drop on NTWRK.

Matthews, the first player in NHL history to score four goals in his debut and winner of the Calder Trophy, shared his thoughts about the collaboration.

“I’m excited to be collaborating with GMC and NTWRK on this exclusive garment bag; it is a great way to travel in style,” said Matthews.

Credit: Colin Defenbau

Along with the custom e-bike and garment bags, NTWRK plans to drop art and collectibles. Other creators include Hoop Dreams Studios, a curated B@RBRICKS drop, and a luxury art drop with designers such as HIROSHI, Cristina Martinez, MATT SENNA, and others, the company said in its press release.

Credit: Colin Defenbau

Your feedback is essential. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

GMC reveals Sierra EV in NTWRK x GMC collaboration