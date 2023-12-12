GM says goodbye to the standard Chevy Bolt EV — again

By

General Motors is implementing a strategic shift in its electric vehicle strategy. As per the automaker, the standard Chevy Bolt EV, which is built on the automaker’s aging BEV2 platform, will not be getting the Ultium treatment.

Fans of the Chevy Bolt EV need not fear, however, as GM would be transitioning the slightly larger and arguably better-looking Chevy Bolt EUV to the Ultium platform. Interestingly enough, GM noted in April that it was phasing out the Bolt’s two offerings. By June, however, GM CEO Mary Barra hinted at a reborn Chevy Bolt that would be positioned as an affordable electric vehicle.

GM’s Chevy Bolt pair are having their best sales year-to-date, with Chevrolet selling 49,494 units of Bolt EV and Bolt EUVs combined between January and September, a 125% year-over-year increase. This makes the Chevy Bolt GM’s most popular electric vehicle today.

That being said, GM officials reportedly confirmed to InsideEVs that the Chevy Bolt EUV far outsells the standard Chevy Bolt EV. With this trend in mind, GM seems to be focusing its efforts on the Chevy Bolt EUV by releasing an Ultium-based version of the vehicle around 2025. Estimates from industry watchers suggest that the Bolt EUV likely outsells the standard Bolt EV two to one today.

“We are glad to see the enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt. We will share details as we get closer to its launch date. We’re excited, as the new Bolt will build on the formula that has made it the success it is today,” Cody Williams, senior manager for communications at Chevy, noted.

Joining the Bolt EUV on the Ultium platform in 2025 will be the Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and Equinox EV. These larger models reflect the growing demand for SUVs and trucks in the automotive market, a trend that the Bolt EV, with its standard hatchback design, likely couldn’t capitalize on as effectively.

First introduced in 2016, the Bolt EV was intended to be an affordable, mass-market electric vehicle. But while it presented great value to consumers, the Bolt EV found itself eclipsed heavily by the Tesla Model 3. The Bolt saw sluggish sales for several years, though 2023 has been a bright spot. This was likely due to the Bolt EUV, which is slightly larger and features more cargo space, thanks to its subcompact crossover SUV design.

GM says goodbye to the standard Chevy Bolt EV — again