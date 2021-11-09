Hertz wants to be the Tesla of the rental car sector by leading the adoption of EVs

By

Interim CEO of Hertz and former Ford frontman Mark Fields hopes to lead a charge of car rental agencies that will transition to a strategy of adding more electrified models to their fleets. In essence, Hertz is attempting to become the Tesla of the rental car sector by showing that EVs will increase consumer interest.

Hertz secured an order for 100,000 Model 3 all-electric sedans from Tesla in late October. 50,000 units will be rented out by Uber for its drive network, and some Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s statement which detailed the lack of a binding contract for the purchase, Fields and Hertz seem all-in on their sizeable investment, which was worth $4.2 billion.

“We are excited about the Tesla relationship. It’s all wrapped around our strategy to lead the adoption of electric vehicles,” Fields said on Yahoo! Finance Live.

Fields confirmed while on the program that Hertz did complete the order for 100,000 Model 3s, which could catalyze a long and rewarding partnership with the world’s leading EV brand. “Deliveries of the Teslas already have started. We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles,” Hertz said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg last week.

“So we are starting a great relationship with Tesla. We are also ready to partner with many other manufacturers to extend our lead in the adoptions of electric vehicles. But clearly we are going to work I think very collaboratively with Tesla,” Fields said earlier today. “Importantly, our consumers really want to drive Teslas and we want to be there to be able to provide those products for them. We are very excited about the relationship going forward.”

Fields stated earlier this month that interest in Hertz’s Tesla fleet was increasing traffic on its website and interest was at an all-time high. Fields stated that “initial interest is exceeding our expectations. It shows that our message got through.”

Hertz raised $1.3 billion in stock offering on Monday, which sold 44.52 million shares at $29 per share. Its prospectus, released last week, detailed an expectation of 37.1 million shares to be sold at prices between $25 and $29 per share. The sale priced Hertz at $13.7 billion, just five months after the company filed for bankruptcy.

