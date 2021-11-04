Tesla, Hertz work toward fulfilling massive Model 3 order

By

Tesla and Hertz are continuing to work through details that would solve how quickly the rental car company can receive the 100,000 Model 3 electric sedans it ordered from the automaker.

Hertz shocked the automotive industry nearly two weeks ago when it announced it had placed a massive order for 100,000 Model 3 all-electric sedans from Tesla. The move solidified Hertz’s intentions to begin rolling out electric vehicles in its fleet, which consists of around 430,000 vehicles, according to Statista.

Since the deal has been announced, many have wondered how Tesla will handle the order, as it already has an extensive backlog of customer orders, which extend into 2022. The two companies are currently in talks to figure out how quickly Tesla can get the cars to Hertz, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The vehicles are set to be delivered by the end of 2022, according to a press release published by Hertz on October 25th.

Details of the order are still developing. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week that the company has no legally-binding contract with Hertz for the massive order, which means the rental company likely put an order in the same way a consumer would. There is no contract that is keeping Hertz tied to the purchase, but it seems unlikely that it will pull out from the deal at any point considering Hertz CEO Mark Fields stated that demand and interest in the Teslas that will be included in the company’s fleet of rental cars are at an all-time high.

Additionally, the delivery date of the vehicles seems to be the real question. Musk Tweeted on October 25th, just after the deal was announced, that “Tesla is very much a production ramp problem.” Adding 100,000 Model 3 units to its already extensive order backlog could cause some complications, although two new production facilities that Tesla plans to open by the end of the year could help supplement the increase in vehicle orders.

Strange that moved valuation, as Tesla is very much a production ramp problem, not a demand problem — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2021

Tesla currently has three Model 3 variants: Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, which is scheduled for delivery in June, the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive (December), and the Model 3 Performance (December).

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla, Hertz work toward fulfilling massive Model 3 order