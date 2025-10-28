IF Metall chair to Elon Musk: “Give us a chance” as Tesla Sweden strike hits 2 years

IF Metall’s strike against Tesla Sweden has entered its third year, with union chair Marie Nilsson urging Elon Musk to reconsider his perception of organized labor.

Speaking ahead of the strike’s second anniversary, Nilsson stated that Tesla should understand that Swedish unions operate differently from their American counterparts, and they deserve the opportunity to prove it.

IF Metall leader urges Tesla to understand Sweden’s system

In an interview with Dagens Arbete (DA), Nilsson stated that Tesla’s skepticism toward labor unions likely stems from the company’s experience in the United States, where labor organizations have historically taken a more combative approach. She emphasized that Swedish unions function under a cooperative framework that benefits both employers and workers.

“I can certainly understand that Elon Musk and Tesla are skeptical of the trade union movement. They have experience with American unions that operate in a completely different environment and that have to be militant in a different way.

“I would say: Don’t compare Swedish unions with American ones. Let’s give us a chance. Signing a collective agreement in Sweden also does not mean that you are committed to collective agreements in the rest of the world, but it is the practical system we have here to regulate the conditions,” Nilsson stated.

Nilsson rejected the idea that Tesla Sweden is being unfairly targeted

The IF Metall leader also reflected on the conflict’s duration, calling it unprecedented in Swedish labor history. While she admitted the union should have organized Tesla workers earlier, she maintained that the movement remains determined. “No one can possibly imagine what it is like not to go to work for two years,” Nilsson said, praising members who have continued to maintain their protest against the EV maker.

Nilsson also rejected any notion that the union is targeting Tesla unfairly. “Tesla is not a poor little company that we are trying to crush in any way,” she said. “But this is a global player, and we cannot accept that they should have different conditions in Sweden than other entrepreneurs have.”

She confirmed that IF Metall is now prepared to take greater risks, especially after the Swedish Mediation Institute stepped back from talks. “It is impossible for us to do anything else. This is a large and important player, and therefore we need to take this conflict. It is impossible for us to do anything else,” Nilsson said.