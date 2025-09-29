Tesla Model Y sells faster than diesel cars and other EVs in Sweden’s used market

Electric cars are increasingly visible on Sweden’s roads, but how quickly they find buyers varies widely. New data from Blocket, compiled for CarUp, has shown that while the average used EV takes longer to sell than a diesel car, the Tesla Model Y is bucking the trend in a notable way.

The popular SUV is selling in just nine days on average, faster than any diesel model on the market.

Used Model Y leads

Blocket’s statistics show nearly 18,500 used EVs currently listed in Sweden. On average, the 20 most popular electric cars take 22 days to sell, about six days longer than diesel vehicles. But some models tend to find buyers in substantially different timeframes. The Mini Cooper Electric and Volkswagen ID.3 find buyers in roughly 11 days, while some EVs like the EV6 take a whopping 39 days to sell.

The Tesla Model Y, thanks to its attractive price in the second hand market and its popularity, sells in just nine days, several days faster than both the EV average and the fastest diesel option, the Volvo V50.

Marcin Stepman, car expert at Blocket, noted that attractive prices are driving Model Y demand, though recent reports have stated that used Tesla prices are rising again in Sweden. “Right now you can actually buy two used Model Y Long Range with low miles for the same price as a new one,” he said.

An uneven market for other EVs

While the Model Y moves quickly, other electric cars take much longer to sell. The Kia EV6, BMW iX3, and Nissan Leaf often sit on listings for over a month before finding buyers. Models such as the Volvo C40 and Cupra Born typically move in 24–26 days, while the Citroën e-C4 and Tesla’s own Model 3, which is pretty much the sedan version of the Model Y, sell in around 20 days.

The data highlights apparent differences in demand from used car buyers. While interest in electric vehicles is growing, the demand is not evenly distributed across all models. The Tesla Model Y’s performance highlights how brand strength and resale pricing can accelerate turnover, while less in-demand models face longer listing periods in the used car market.