Kansas serenaded Panasonic $4B battery factory with an original written song.

By

Kansas wasn’t just wooing Panasonic with a $1 billion state incentive package, but also an original song inspired by its seven principles.

In November, Panasonic, which is a battery cell supplier for Tesla, broke ground on its new lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Kansas. Panasonic will focus on ramping up the production of 2170 cylindrical cells to meet the ever-growing demand in the U.S.

Before being selected as the site for the $4 billion EV battery manufacturing factory, Kansas was wooing Panasonic with a song written with the company’s seven principles in mind. Kansas was also marketing its geography, land sites, workforces, and an almost $1 billion state incentive package.

The song was written and recorded specifically for recruiting Panasonic to Kansas and, during negotiations, shared with the battery maker.

During the groundbreaking ceremony last week, Panasonic CEO Megan Myungwon Lee said the song’s reference to the Seven Principles “really hit home with us.”

The song Seven Things We Say was written by Ryan Willis, special assistant to Lieutenant Governor/Commerce Secretary David Toland. Willis noticed an inscription on the backs of Panasonic employees’ business cards, The Seven Principles that guide its corporate objectives, and wrote the song.

“Seven Things We Say was created on his own time and recorded at his father’s studio but will be remembered by both Panasonic and Commerce officials as a unique component in the deal-making process,” a department representative told the Kansas City Business Journal.

You can listen to the song here.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Kansas serenaded Panasonic $4B battery factory with an original written song.