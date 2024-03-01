Panasonic signs supply agreement for lithium-ion EV battery cans

By

Panasonic Energy signed a long-term supply agreement with H&T Recharge for lithium-ion battery cans in North America.

H&T Recharge is a battery component manufacturer supplying cylindrical batteries for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It has over 40 years of experience in the global production of cylindrical battery cans, with a joint production volume of more than 12 billion cans per year.

Pansonic aims to expand its production of safe EV batteries through the supply agreement with H&T Recharge. The Japanese battery maker and H&T Recharge have been partners since 2017. H&T Recharge has supplied approximately 40 GWh of battery cans annually to Panasonic and Tesla’s Giga Nevada.

The new supply agreement between the two companies is for Panasonic Energy’s facility in Kansas, which is expected to start operations by March 2025. H&T plans to install state-of-the-art production lines at Panasonic’s Kansas facility. It aims to produce an annual capacity of 30 GWh of battery cans.

Panasonic Energy is investing $4 billion into its plant in Kansas. It will focus on manufacturing 2170 cylindrical cells to meet the surging demand in the United States. Panasonic and Tesla remain partners in the battery manufacturing. As such, the Japanese battery supplier is expected to produce 4680 cells at its Kansas plant, too.

