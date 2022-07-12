Lordstown Motors continues executive shakeup, working toward Endurance production

By

Lordstown Motors announced today it promoted several of its executives, continuing to mix up its front office in preparation for the production of the Endurance all-electric pickup.

Daniel Ninivaggi, who assumed the role of CEO after Steve Burns was relieved of his duties, has been elected to serve as Lordstown’s Executive Chairman of the Board. This will put Ninivaggi’s new focuses on corporate strategy, strategic partnerships, and capital raising as Lordstown continues to battle with the somewhat typical challenges of an electric vehicle startup.

Edward T. Hightower, who previously served as Lordstown’s President, has been elected to the “additional role” of CEO, effective immediately. Hightower will remain the CEO of MIH EV Design LLC, which is Lordstown’s joint venture with Foxconn, the company that bought the automaker’s Ohio factory earlier this year.

Lordstown also announced the arrival of Dr. Donna Bell, who will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Product Creation, Engineering, and Supply Chain. Dr. Bell comes from nearly 30 years of automotive experience with Ford, where she dealt with numerous tasks related to automotive product development and technology innovation leadership experience.

Along with Dr. Bell, Andrew Reyntjes also joined the company and will become the Senior VP of Commercial Sales, Service, and Marketing. He has more than 15 years of service in various roles throughout the fleet industry, including with GM.

Jill Coniglio-Kirk also recently joined Lordstown as the VP of People and Culture.

Jane Ritson-Parsons is also transitioning away from the Chief Commercial Officer role that she assumed a year ago when she joined Lordstown. She will become an advisor for the company. “Jane’s leadership in several of our functions was instrumental to the progress we have made over the past year,” Ninivaggi said. ” I thank her for her many contributions to the company and look forward to her support as an advisor.”

Lordstown plans to begin production of the Endurance pickup truck in Q3, with initial commercial deliveries slated to begin in Q4.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is not a Lordstown shareholder.

