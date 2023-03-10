Lordstown Endurance electric parking brake failure cues recall

By

Lordstown Motors is recalling five units of the Endurance electric pickup due to a potential failure of the electric parking brake.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Lordstown Motors launched a recall on March 3 to fix the issue, which stems from a weakened clamping performance, documents state.

“A parking brake with weakened clamping performance can fail and allow the vehicle to rollaway, increasing the risk of a crash,” it said.

The issue is caused by electric parking brake caliper washers that may prematurely wear, decreasing the performance and effectiveness of the system. The caliper problem does not come from Lordstown specifically but rather from the supplier, Akebono. The description of the defect states that they may have been built with washers that had not been properly heat treated.

“As a result, these washers could wear excessively over time, eventually leading to the EPB to lose effectiveness and clamping force at grade.

Lordstown, which was bailed out by iPhone manufacturer Foxconn last year, will fix the issues by replacing the EPBs in affected vehicles at no cost. Akebono, the supplier, said the affected EPBs are marked and traceable and has already provided Lordstown with the shipment IDs of the affected units.

Lordstown reported its earnings earlier this week and stated that only about 40 of its planned 500 units have been produced so far. Only six of those trucks have been delivered to customers so far, the company revealed.

