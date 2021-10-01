Lordstown Motors continues cash flow woes, sells Ohio plant to iPhone manufacturer Foxconn

By

Lordstown Motors, an electric vehicle startup based in Ohio, has announced that it has agreed in principle to work jointly on electric vehicle programs with iPhone manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group, more commonly known as Foxconn.

Lordstown announced earlier this year that it was struggling with significant cash flow problems and that it would likely not sustain enough capital to keep its doors open through the end of June 2022. Lordstown said in a June 2021 filing with the SEC that its ability to stay open “is dependent on its ability to complete the development of its electric vehicles, obtain regulatory approval, begin commercial-scale production and launch the sale of such vehicles.” With cash issues, the automaker was likely forced to enter a joint partnership with a company that did not have financial worries. Foxconn appears to be Lordstown’s choice.

On Thursday, Lordstown confirmed the joint partnership with Foxconn:

Lordstown Motors Corp, a provider of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced that the Company and Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on electric vehicle programs in the Company’s assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. In connection with this announcement, the Company is today updating its production plan and financial outlook.”

Following the June 2021 filing that indicated Lordstown was set for closure within a year, the company made several changes in its boardroom. It relieved CEO Steven Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez of their duties just days later. After appointing Becky Roof to Interim CFO and Angela Strand to Executive Chairwoman, the company then began to scramble to find financial support. However, Lordstown’s worries did not end there. Following a report from Hindenburg Research that claimed Lordstown was exaggerating its pre-order figures, especially after former CEO Burns stated that the company had accumulated 100,000 orders for its initial vehicle, the Endurance pickup.

The SEC decided to issue a post-effective amendment No. 2 to an S-1 registration statement, requesting more information and documentation that could prove Lordstown’s claimed pre-order counts. Lordstown obliged to the subpoenas. In late August, it announced that its new CEO would be Daniel Ninivaggi, a veteran of both Icahn Automotive Group LLC and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. where he served as Director.

The new partnership with Foxconn helps Lordstown solidify its plans to manufacture the Endurance:

The Lordstown Motors team continues to move forward with its plan to build a limited number of vehicles for testing, validation, verification and regulatory approvals during the balance of 2021 and the first part of 2022. In light of the Foxconn agreement, the Company will evaluate the potential impact of the parties’ contract manufacturing relationship on commercial production, supply chain opportunities with Foxconn and the appropriate integration and timing of the parties’ operations teams and will provide an update on its production plan during our upcoming Q3 2021 earnings call currently slated for mid-November.”

It also updated its financial outlook, which consists of revised figures from the Q2 2021 Earnings Call:

Capital expenditures – unchanged in total from $375 to $400 million, including changes in timing of tooling and equipment purchases and the inclusion of forecasted soft tooling expense purchases previously included in R&D expense.

SG&A expenditures – $105 to $120 million, up from $95 to $105 million, primarily due to higher legal and professional fees.

R&D expenditures – $320 to $340 million, up from $310 to $320 million, largely due to increased prototyping and pre-production expenses, reduced by the impact of moving forecasted soft tooling expense to capital expenditures as mentioned above.

Cash balance on September 30, 2021 – $210 to $240 million, down from $225 to $275 million, which includes approximately $20 million of proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s Equity Purchase Agreement in August and September but excludes proceeds from Foxconn’s purchase of $50 million of the Company’s common stock as announced today.

