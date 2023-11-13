Massive batches of Tesla Cybertruck castings spotted at Giga Texas

By

Massive batches of Cybertruck castings have been spotted at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas in the past several days, showing the vehicle’s initial production ramp ahead of a delivery event this month.

Drone pilot Joe Tegtmeyer spotted a huge group of the Cybertruck castings at Giga Texas on Monday, noting that a previous batch from Friday was already gone. The batch on Friday looked like the largest group of Cybertruck castings seen yet at the Austin, Texas factory with over 100 units.

Monday’s batch appears a little smaller, though it’s similar in comparison to a group of Cybertruck castings seen early last month. Additionally, the disappearance of the massive batch from Friday shows that Tesla is gearing up Cybertruck production ahead of the delivery event scheduled for this month.

Tegtmeyer also spotted as many as 13 production Cybertrucks around the factory, which he expects were used for photo ops over the weekend.

Cybertruck castings at Giga Texas today! All of the castings from Friday are gone, but a large new batch is out in force today! pic.twitter.com/vcgUUAAxae — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) November 13, 2023

Tegtmeyer has also shared a full-length video from the Monday drone flight at Giga Texas, which you can watch below.

The sighting comes ahead of Tesla’s Cybertruck Delivery Event on November 30, for which the automaker held a random drawing for shareholders to win a chance to attend in person. Tesla’s Investor Relations Head Martin Viecha said last week that the list of attendees for the event had been finalized, adding that invites would be sent to winners “soon(ish).”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if anyone has received an invite to the Giga Texas event.

It also comes after the Cybertruck was seen at the Electrify Expo 2023 in Austin over the weekend. News also surfaced this weekend that Cybertruck buyers will be subject to a “no resale” policy within a year of purchase, or Tesla may sue them for $50,000.

Update 11/13/23: Added Joe Tegtmeyer’s full drone flight video, which was released later in the day on Monday.

