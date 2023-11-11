Tesla Cybertruck appears at Electrify Expo 2023 in Austin

By

The Tesla Cybertruck appeared at an electrification conference in Texas over the weekend, as was shared on social media by the event operators.

The Cybertruck was seen driving around the Electrify Expo in Austin, Texas on Saturday, as captured in photos and a live stream from the conference’s official Instagram account. Although the stream was only available for a few minutes as the vehicle made its entry, the account later shared the video in a post.

A few moments from the stream were also shared on the conference team’s X account, as can be seen below.

The Expo hinted at the Cybertruck’s appearance in a post on Friday, which showed the Cybertruck at the Austin Circuit of the Americas. On Saturday, many spotted the Cybertruck during its entrance lap, which lasted at least around 20 minutes as the full-length video shows.

Cybertruck at Electrify Expo in Austin just now! pic.twitter.com/aytbe9eWpq — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) November 11, 2023

In a few of the videos capturing the Cybertruck (including the one above), you can see the powered tonneau cover being rolled up while it drives away, suggesting that the bed controls are not the only way to open and close the cover.

The Electrify Expo is a seven-event electric vehicle (EV) conference that is capping its U.S. tour off with the Austin festival. The EV meetup began on Friday and will run through Sunday. It’s only fitting that the Cybertruck was seen at the touring festival’s Austin event, given that the forthcoming vehicle is produced at Tesla’s nearby Gigafactory Texas.

The appearance comes ahead of Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event later this month and after the company’s head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha, said on Friday that the list of attendees had been finalized following a raffle of invites. It’s still not clear who has received invites at the time of writing, though many are eagerly awaiting news of who will attend the Gigafactory Texas event.

The Cybertruck was also spotted at the Circuit of the Americas last month, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 were seen attending the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck appears at Electrify Expo 2023 in Austin