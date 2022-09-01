Mercedes’ U.S.-built EQS SUV starts at $104,000, nine trim levels available

By

Mercedes-Benz has announced the pricing of its six EQS SUV trims that are built in the company’s Tuscaloosa, Alabama, facility in the United States. Starting at $104,400, Mercedes-Benz launched production of the premium electric SUV started production last week, making it the first vehicle on the EQ platform to be built in the U.S.

The U.S.-built EQS SUV has three trim levels and three packages, each showcasing the EQ’s innovative tech and luxurious features that Mercedes-Benz has built a reputation for with its cars. Each vehicle comes with typical standard features, including Mercedes’ entire suite of both active and passive Driver Assitance Systems. The EQS 450+ and 450 4MATIC SUV trim levels come standard with a 12.8″ OLED multimedia touchscreen in portrait orientation. Meanwhile, the EQS 580 4MATIC SUV, which is the most premium trim level across the three groupings, includes Mercedes BMUX Hyperscreen with three displays “merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface.”

Mercedes-Benz has three packages available, each offering something more than the previous one. Premium is the “entry-level” package, while Exclusive and Pinnacle are the middle and highest levels, respectively. The packages are broken down as such (prices exclude $1,150 destination and delivery charge):

Premium EQS 450+ SUV: $104,400 EQS 450 4MATIC SUV: $107,400 EQS 580 4MATIC SUV: $125,950 Included Features: Driver Assistance Package Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Leather Upholstery Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Roof 20″ Wheels (21″ on EQS 580) Burmester® 3D Sound System with Sound Personalization and Dolby Atmos 10-Degree Rear Axle Steering 64-color Ambient Lighting Parking Package with Surround View System

Exclusive EQS 450+ SUV: $108,650 EQS 450 4MATIC SUV: $111,650 EQS 580 4MATIC SUV: $130,200 Included Features: All features of Premium Trim Head-Up Display Rapid Heating Front Seats MBUX Interior Assistant Front Front Multicontour Seats with Massage Four-Zone Climate Control Air Balance Package Mercedes-Benz Star Pattern Logo Projectors

Pinnacle EQS 450+ SUV: $110,650 EQS 450 4MATIC SUV: $113,650 EQS 580 4MATIC SUV: $132,200 Included Features: All features of Premium and Exclusive Trims Executive Second-Row Seat Package Second Row Middle Armrest with Wireless Charging Comfort Rear Headrests MBUX Rear Tablet



Mercedes EQS SUV owners will also receive two complimentary years of charging through the company’s in-house infrastructure, known as Mercedes me Charge. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz and Electrify America have collaborated to give EQS SUV drivers an unlimited number of 30-minute DC fast charging sessions at no additional cost.

