Musk’s Tesla Roadster in space was mislabeled an asteroid

A Tesla Roadster that was launched into orbit years ago was mistakenly labeled an asteroid by a research center, though the astronomers have since deleted the entry.

Earlier this month, the Minor Planet Center (MPC) at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics labeled the orbital Tesla Roadster 2018 CN41, spotted less than 150,000 miles (240,000km) from Earth, and qualifying the vehicle as a near-Earth object (NEO) (via Astronomy).

The MPC later followed up saying that it would delete 2018 CN41 from the record due to being the Roadster and not an asteroid, as was previously thought. As many who have followed the Tesla community know, Musk and Tesla launched the CEO’s original Roadster into space in 2018 using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy booster.

“My car is orbiting Earth and Mars,” Musk wrote on X in response to the news, and adding a shrugging emoji.

The Roadster has also been equipped with a dummy dubbed “Starman,” and a handful of cameras, from which SpaceX has previously shared video footage. You can see some of that footage, originally aired six years ago, below.

The Roadster was launched by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy in February 2018, and it remains in an orbit that some expect could someday reach Mars or beyond.

SpaceX has continued to develop its rocket programs since the Roadster’s launch, with the Musk-led rocket company now performing regular tests of its Starship reusable rocket. The company recently launched the rocket for its seventh time, though the rocket was lost during its ascension.

The company is also currently in the process of expanding its facilities in Bastrop, Texas, aimed at doubling production of its Starlink satellite internet systems in 2025.

