Over the weekend, news broke that SpaceX is discussing a $1.6 billion Starlink deal with the Italian government.

According to people close to the matter, SpaceX and Italy’s government are discussing a potential five-year contract. The talks have not reached a final agreement. However, Italy Intelligence Services and Defense Ministry has already reportedly approved the billion-dollar Starlink deal.

The Italian government confirmed the news of ongoing discussions with SpaceX on Monday, January 6, 2025. “The talks with SpaceX are part of normal government business,” it stated.

Given the involvement of the Italy’s government, Intelligence Services, and Defense Ministry, SpaceX is most likely offering a Starlink Starshield contract to the European nation. Starshield won a contract with the US Space Force in 2023. Most recently, the Pentagon signed a contract with SpaceX to provide Starlink Starshield in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, negotiations between Italy and SpaceX were stalled until recently. Discussions continued after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on Saturday, January 5, 2025.

