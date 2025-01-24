New Tesla Model Y launches in the U.S., estimated deliveries in March

Tesla has formally launched the new Model Y in the United States. The vehicle is designed to be more comfortable and more efficient than its best-selling predecessor.
A look at the Model Y’s configurator shows that deliveries of the new Model Y Launch Series in the United States are expected to start in March 2025.
New exterior updates:
- The new Model Y is the first significant update to the all-electric crossover since its initial launch in 2019.
- As noted by Tesla, the new Model Y features a more aggressive, redesigned exterior that improves aerodynamics.
- This gives the new Model Y better range, performance, and longevity.
- Updates to the vehicle’s wheels, tires, and brakes, as well as a retuned suspension, also pave the way for a smoother ride.
- The new Model Y includes eight exterior cameras, including one in the front bumper that has a self-washing system.
- For now, the new Model Y in the United States is only offered in Stealth Gray, Ultra Red, Pearl White Multi-Coat, and Quicksilver paint. Glacier Blue, which is offered in vehicles supplied by Giga Shanghai, is unavailable in the United States. All new Model Y Launch Series paint options in the United States are free.
New interior updates:
- The significant updates to the Model Y are even more prominent in the interior.
- Similar to the reengineered Model 3, the front row seats of the new Model Y are ventilated.
- The second-row seats of the new Model Y power folding, and they are electronically adjusted.
- Thanks to acoustic glass all-around, the cabin of the new Model Y is extremely quiet.
- Tesla also promotes “invisible speakers” in the new Model Y cabin.
- The new Model Y also features a single, physical stalk, unlike the reengineered Model 3 sedan.
- The Model Y Launch Series is equipped with 15 speakers and one subwoofer, which should provide a great listening experience for occupants of the revamped vehicle.
Deliveries and pricing:
- So far, the Model Y Launch Series is only offered as a Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant with an EPA estimated range of 320 miles per charge. The vehicle is also listed with a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds.
- The Model Y Launch Series Long Range AWD is priced at $59,990 before options. This price already includes FSD.
- The vehicle could also be leased for $699 per month with a down payment of $2,999 (36 months at 10,000 annual miles).
- The new Model Y Launch Series is expected to start deliveries in March.
