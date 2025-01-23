Elon Musk defended by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

By

Following his controversial “I give my heart to you” salute at U.S. President Donald Trump’s post-inauguration rally, a huge portion of the internet and the media have decided that Elon Musk performed a Nazi salute and is, therefore, antisemitic.

As per Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, these allegations are far from the truth.

The salute:

Musk’s controversial salute was part of his speech at Donald Trump’s presidential parade.

During his speech, Musk expressed his thanks to the audience. The CEO noted that the past U.S. presidential election was very important.

“There are elections that come and go. Some elections are important. Some are not, but this one, this one really mattered. And I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you. My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured,” Musk said as the audience cheered.

As Musk was thanking the audience, he put his hand on his heart and threw it to the audience twice. The action, especially taken out of context with what Musk was saying at the time, looked very controversial.

It was then unsurprising that social media and news outlets immediately jumped on the narrative Musk openly performed a Nazi salute.

My talk today at the Presidential Parade

pic.twitter.com/qCAxYQb7LN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

.@elonmusk is being falsely smeared.



Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s… https://t.co/VkBptanDmp — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 23, 2025

The Israel Prime Minister’s rebuttal:

In a post on X, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that Elon Musk is being falsely smeared.

Netanyahu highlighted that Musk is a great friend to Israel, and he has supported the country in its fight against Hamas.

With this, Musk is the farthest thing from a Nazi, which was rooted in antisemitism.

“Elon Musk is being falsely smeared. Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.

Musk was grateful for the Israel Prime Minister’s support. “Thank you,” Musk wrote in a response to Netanyahu’s post.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk defended by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu