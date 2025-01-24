Tesla Q4 2024 & Full Year Earnings Call Say question submissions

By

Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time/5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

As of this writing, below are the top 10 retail investor questions that Tesla will answer during the earnings call.

Is unsupervised FSD still planned to be released in Texas and California this year? What hurdles still exist to make this happen? Are there any discussions with other auto companies about licensing FSD? Can you please tie purchased FSD to our owner accounts vs. locked to the car? This will help us enjoy it in any Tesla we drive/buy and reward us for hanging in so long, some of us since 2017. Is Optimus now mostly designed locked for 2025 production? When will Tesla start selling Optimus and price? Elon has said publicly that long-term shareholders of Tesla will have the ability to invest in his other companies. Could you provide some clarity/color as to what that looks like? Brokerage firms use FIFO, so anyone who trades won’t have the true length of time as an investor. Is it expected that Tesla will need to upgrade HW3 vehicles and if so, what is the timeline and expected impact to Tesla’s CapEx? What is the status on mass production of the Tesla Semi? How do you project it will affect revenue at scale? Is there a new affordable Tesla model coming soon? Is the Roadster still launching this year?

To recap, Tesla produced 459,445 vehicles in the fourth quarter last year and delivered 495,570 units. For all of 2024, Tesla delivered 1.7 million vehicles, slightly below 2023 when it delivered 1.8 million cars.

