News

New Tesla Model Y “Juniper” units are arriving in China’s showrooms

Credit: @Tslachan/X
Posted on

The new Tesla Model Y “Juniper” is not being delivered to consumers yet, but the all-electric crossover has started making appearances across the company’s showrooms in China.

And as could be seen in videos of the vehicle, the new Model Y definitely seems like a worthy successor to the Model Y classic.

Model Y “Juniper” in showrooms: 

  • Posts from social media users in China have revealed that Tesla is starting to display new Model Y units in some of its stores across the country. 
  • This has paved the way for images and videos of the new Model Y in colors such as ultra red, glacier blue, and white, among others, being shared online. 
  • The new Model Y looks very good from the videos, with its front light bar bringing a notable “cyber” vibe to the vehicle.
  • Its interior with its single stalk looks very clean as well, and features like its powers folding rear seats will most definitely be appreciated by consumers. 
  • Even the simple “Launch Series” badge at the rear of the Model Y fits well with the overall “Juniper” aesthetic.

The Model Y classic’s swan song:

  • While display units of the new Model Y are now being brought to some Tesla stores in China, the Model Y classic is still getting quite a lot of attention.
  • This was highlighted in the previous week’s new vehicle registrations, about 80% of which were comprised of the previous-generation Model Y.
  • Among the images recently shared online was a Model Y classic in quicksilver—which was being used as a showroom car—being bought by a consumer even as Model Y “Juniper” units were being displayed across China.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

New Tesla Model Y “Juniper” units are arriving in China’s showrooms
To Top