New Tesla Model Y “Juniper” units are arriving in China’s showrooms

The new Tesla Model Y “Juniper” is not being delivered to consumers yet, but the all-electric crossover has started making appearances across the company’s showrooms in China.

And as could be seen in videos of the vehicle, the new Model Y definitely seems like a worthy successor to the Model Y classic.

Model Y “Juniper” in showrooms:

Posts from social media users in China have revealed that Tesla is starting to display new Model Y units in some of its stores across the country.

This has paved the way for images and videos of the new Model Y in colors such as ultra red, glacier blue, and white, among others, being shared online.

The new Model Y looks very good from the videos, with its front light bar bringing a notable “cyber” vibe to the vehicle.

Its interior with its single stalk looks very clean as well, and features like its powers folding rear seats will most definitely be appreciated by consumers.

Even the simple “Launch Series” badge at the rear of the Model Y fits well with the overall “Juniper” aesthetic.

$TSLA

Follow me if you want to see more of the new Model Y! Come on! pic.twitter.com/cuMkd5a36P — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) January 23, 2025

Show cars on display. Now more real-life reviews will come up. pic.twitter.com/Y1Fcm7Juon — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) January 23, 2025

The Model Y classic’s swan song:

While display units of the new Model Y are now being brought to some Tesla stores in China, the Model Y classic is still getting quite a lot of attention.

This was highlighted in the previous week’s new vehicle registrations, about 80% of which were comprised of the previous-generation Model Y.

Among the images recently shared online was a Model Y classic in quicksilver—which was being used as a showroom car—being bought by a consumer even as Model Y “Juniper” units were being displayed across China.

