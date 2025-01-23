New Tesla Model Y “Juniper” units are arriving in China’s showrooms

The new Tesla Model Y “Juniper” is not being delivered to consumers yet, but the all-electric crossover has started making appearances across the company’s showrooms in China.
And as could be seen in videos of the vehicle, the new Model Y definitely seems like a worthy successor to the Model Y classic.
Model Y “Juniper” in showrooms:
- Posts from social media users in China have revealed that Tesla is starting to display new Model Y units in some of its stores across the country.
- This has paved the way for images and videos of the new Model Y in colors such as ultra red, glacier blue, and white, among others, being shared online.
- The new Model Y looks very good from the videos, with its front light bar bringing a notable “cyber” vibe to the vehicle.
- Its interior with its single stalk looks very clean as well, and features like its powers folding rear seats will most definitely be appreciated by consumers.
- Even the simple “Launch Series” badge at the rear of the Model Y fits well with the overall “Juniper” aesthetic.
$TSLA— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) January 23, 2025
Follow me if you want to see more of the new Model Y! Come on! pic.twitter.com/cuMkd5a36P
In and out. Do you like ambient lighting?#ModelY #Tesla $tsla @TeslaNewswire @zhongwen2005 @TeslaZoa @sprit420_69 @Teslarati pic.twitter.com/zxAVx3e5lH— DriveGreenLiveGreen (@DriveGreen80167) January 23, 2025
New Model Y Launch Edition being unloaded from the truck.#Tesla #ModelY $tsla @TeslaNewswire @zhongwen2005 @TeslaZoa @TheEVuniverse @NicklasNilsso14 @niccruzpatane @Teslarati pic.twitter.com/WOl2MGPLti— DriveGreenLiveGreen (@DriveGreen80167) January 23, 2025
Show cars on display. Now more real-life reviews will come up. pic.twitter.com/Y1Fcm7Juon— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) January 23, 2025
A bit more of interior with main screen on #Tesla #ModelY $tsla @TeslaNewswire @zhongwen2005 @TeslaZoa @DominicBRNKMN @Teslarati pic.twitter.com/1uXDc1D1ss— DriveGreenLiveGreen (@DriveGreen80167) January 23, 2025
The Model Y classic’s swan song:
- While display units of the new Model Y are now being brought to some Tesla stores in China, the Model Y classic is still getting quite a lot of attention.
- This was highlighted in the previous week’s new vehicle registrations, about 80% of which were comprised of the previous-generation Model Y.
- Among the images recently shared online was a Model Y classic in quicksilver—which was being used as a showroom car—being bought by a consumer even as Model Y “Juniper” units were being displayed across China.
Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.