Tesla Model Y classic still selling well in China despite “Juniper” launch

By

The Tesla Model Y classic appears to be having a notable swan song of sorts in China, with the all-electric crossover still selling very well despite the launch of its successor.

This was highlighted in the previous week, at least based on the number of new vehicle registrations for Tesla China.

New Vehicle Registrations:

In the week of January 13-19, 2025, Tesla China saw 10,000 new vehicle registrations, a 28.21% increase from the 7,800 insurance registrations that were tracked in the week ending January 12.

As per industry watchers, the Tesla Model Y still accounted for the majority of these registrations in China last week.

From the 10,000 new vehicle registrations that were tracked in the week ending January 19, about 7,930 units were reportedly Model Y crossovers.

That’s about 80% of the company’s total registrations for the week.

This meant that the Model Y is still dominating Tesla China’s domestic sales.

Model Y still accounts for 80% of Tesla's sales in China last week. 🇨🇳



2,050 Model 3

7,930 Model Y pic.twitter.com/dgJ9M9u1Sk — Roland Pircher (@piloly) January 21, 2025

The Model Y classic:

This is quite remarkable considering that the Model Y classic’s successor, the highly-anticipated Model Y “Juniper” update, has already been announced.

Tesla China’s Model Y order page has also been updated to the new variant of the all-electric crossover.

Considering that the Model Y is still dominating Tesla China’s registrations, it would appear that the Model Y classic is still popular among the country’s car buyers.

The Model Y classic’s legacy:

While the Model Y has largely remained unchanged since its unveiling in 2019, its combination of price, practicality, performance, tech, and safety has made it extremely popular worldwide.

This culminated in 2023 when the Model Y became the world’s best-selling vehicle by volume.

As per Tesla, this feat may have been repeated in 2024.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y classic still selling well in China despite “Juniper” launch