Nikola Corp. announced today that it had secured a 100-unit purchase order from Zeem Solutions for its Tre battery-electric semi truck.

Zeem Solutions, a zero-emissions EV ‘fleet-as-a-service’ provider, secured the purchase order today to ensure the immediate availability of the Tre semis for freight and logistics companies utilizing the company’s EV fleet solutions.

Nikola started commercial production, shipment, and deliveries of the Tre BEV in late April. The initial deliveries of the truck were groundbreaking for Nikola, which was forced to essentially reinvent its identity following a massive scandal involving former CEO and Founder Trevor Milton. Milton, who was found guilty of three counts of fraud in a federal courtroom in October, left his post at Nikola in late 2020.

Since then, Nikola has transformed into a global force in EV trucking, joining companies like Volvo and Freightliner in the sector. Despite the company’s tumultuous past, Nikola was still able to go from basically zero leadership to a company signing deals, producing trucks, and delivering results.

Nikola’s resilience has resulted in the newest order from Zeem, which is also revolutionizing and changing how fleet operations work. The Tre won over Zeem’s team of executives and also was an ideal solution for the company’s clients, CEO Paul Gioupis said:

“Over the last year, we have seen major demand for Class 8 tractors from fleet operators, and the Nikola team has a well-built production vehicle that is deliverable today and fits the range requirements of our customers. The Nikola team has been great to work with, they care about their customers, and we look forward to deploying their vehicles throughout 2023.”

Zeem focuses on delivering better economics and faster, more efficient transitions for commercial fleets looking to switch to BEVs. EVs, along with charging solutions, maintenance, and other services are available through Zeem at a flat expense, and the company’s products allow for a fast and seamless switch to electric trucks.

