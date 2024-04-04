Nikola releases Q1 2024 delivery & production report

By

Nikola released its Q1 2024 delivery and production report, stating that the company had a productive first quarter.

“We are on track for a successful 2024 by continuing the momentum set in 2023,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “It’s about more than just setting goals. It’s about following through on our commitments. This includes not only the production and sale of our hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks but also the start of returns for our battery-electric trucks to customers.”

Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles are assembled in Coolidge, Arizona. The startup produced 43 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. 40 of its hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks were wholesaled.

The remaining three trucks are in Nikola’s finished good inventory and will be delivered in early April. Nikola started delivering its hydrogen fuel cell trucks last year. At the time, Nikola had 223 non-binding orders from 23 customers, including J.B. Hunt and AJR Trucking.

“We anticipate further sales growth in future quarters as our HYLA hydrogen fueling solutions come online. This includes our recently celebrated first modular refueling station in Ontario, Calif., as well as our first Canadian refueling station in Edmonton, Alberta. It’s rewarding for our team to see us out on the field, leading the effort for the decarbonization of the industry,” added Girsky.

Nikola also started the return process for its 2.0 battery electric trucks.

