Nissan Titan EV to join Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and others in electric pickup revolution

The Nissan Titan may join the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and other trucks in the electric pickup revolution. The Japanese automaker has been reportedly in talks with EV startup Hercules Electric Vehicles in Detroit to help develop an electrified version of the full-size truck.

People close to the matter told Bloomberg that Nissan has been thinking of buying Hercules’ battery-electric powertrain for the vehicle. In exchange, the legacy OEM would share some of its parts to Hercules’ EV pickup truck. The partnership between the two car companies has not resulted in an official deal yet.

Nissan and Hercules’ deal mimics the relationships Ford developed with Rivian and GM made with Nikola Corp. Ford entered into a $500 million partnership with Rivian last year to gain access to the startup’s skateboard platform. GM took a $2 billion stake out on Nikola this year to offset its development costs.

The EV pickup truck market has not been tested. So far, the Rivan R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck seem the closest to production. Tesla has kept quiet about its preorders for the Cybertruck, but Elon Musk seemed surprised by its demand. “I have never seen actually such a level of demand at this — we’ve never seen anything like it basically. I think we will make as about as many as we can sell for many years,” he said.

General Motors has been the one of the few legacy automakers to fully unveil an EV pickup, probably making it the Nissan Titan’s main rival in the burgeoning market. Tesla and Rivian’s electric pickup trucks may cater to different demographics compared to the upcoming vehicles from GM and Nissan.

Based on the order numbers of the limited edition Hummer EV and R1T, there seems to be some demand for electric pickup trucks. GM released the Hummer EV last month and the limited Edition 1 variant of the electrified pickup was sold out in 10 minutes, reported MotorTrend. The limited Launch Edition of Rivian’s R1T truck sold out about a week after it launched its configurator to only preorder holders.