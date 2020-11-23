Rivian R1T, R1S Launch Edition now sold out

Rivian announced that the R1T and R1S Launch Edition have officially sold out. The EV automaker revealed the final price, release dates, and other details of its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV about two weeks ago. Back then it encouraged preorder holders to reserve their Launch Edition vehicle as early as possible because of their limited supply.

Rivian gave preorder holders early access to its configurator on November 16. It gave them ample time to order the R1T and R1S limited Launch Edition. Now, merely two days before the general public gains access to Rivian’s configurator, Launch Edition stocks are full.

“Thank you for our community of preorder holders for all the support and excitement—Launch Edition reservations are now full. Early configurator access continues for preorder holders to build our Adventure and Explore packages. Public configurator access beings 11/23 at 9AM PST,” tweeted Rivian on November 21.

Thank you to our community of preorder holders for all the support and excitement — Launch Edition reservations are now full. Early configurator access continues for preorder holders to build our Adventure and Explore packages. Public configurator access begins 11/23 at 9AM PST. pic.twitter.com/AdhY6qQ4Ib — Rivian (@Rivian) November 20, 2020

Rivian announced a starting price of $75,000 for the R1T Launch Edition and $77,500 for the R1S Launch Edition. According to the company, R1T deliveries would start by June 2021 in the United States and November 2021 in Canada. R1S deliveries are slated to start by August 2021 in the United States and November 2021 in Canada.

Rivian stated that it would kickoff it vehicles’ launch with the company’s 300+ mile pack, which would probably be powered by the company’s 135kWh battery. Launch Edition vehicles will be equipped with its mid-range pack and Adventure Package which features premium interior and tech.

Based on Teslarati’s first look at Rivian’s configurator, the Launch Edition vehicles only come with a 300+ mile pack. In 2018, the company stated it would release three battery options for its vehicles. Besides a 135kWh battery, Rivian also talked about a 105 kWh pack capable of 230+ miles of range and a 180kWh pack offering 400+ miles of range.

It seems Rivian has decided to focus on producing vehicles equipped with 135kWh battery packs for now. However, its configurator already gives preorder holders the option to reserve the R1T EV pickup truck with the 180kWh battery offering 400+ miles of range for an additional $10,000. The R1T equipped with Rivian’s 180kWh battery pack seems to be available for those opting to purchase the Adventure Package or Explore Package.