PA District Attorney officially drops case against Elon Musk’s America PAC

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced that he is dropping his case against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s America PAC. Musk’s America PAC played a notable role during the final weeks of the election, thanks in part to its daily $1 million giveaways to registered voters who sign a petition to support the First and Second Amendments.

The filing from Krasner was initially reported by the New York Times, though an image of the document itself was also shared on social media platform X. As could be seen in the document, Krasner asked that his case against America PAC be “Discontinued and Ended as to all parties without prejudice, with all parties bearing their own costs.”

The lawsuit from Larry Krasner in Philadelphia against Elon Musk and his @america super PAC has been officially dropped. pic.twitter.com/Wr7TXnHxXM — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) November 25, 2024

As Musk’s America PAC gave away $1 million every day leading up to the U.S. presidential elections, Krasner, a Democrat, looked to secure an injunction to prevent more giveaways in Pennsylvania. As per the District Attorney, America PAC’s daily $1 million giveaway flouts state lottery and consumer protection laws, as noted in an Axios report.

Krasner alco claimed that Musk’s PAC was using “deceptive, vague and misleading statements that create the likelihood of confusion or misunderstanding.” “America PAC’s and Musk’s lottery is plainly not a lawful lottery. The Pennsylvania General Assembly has declared that illegal lotteries are a public ‘nuisance,’” the District Attorney argued.

A state judge, however, declined to move the case forward. During a hearing, Judge Angelo Foglietta noted that he would place the lawsuit on hold while a federal court considers whether to take up the case, as noted in a Reuters report. Judge Foglietta’s decision was supported by Musk, who celebrated the judge’s decision by writing “American Justice FTW” in a post on X.

