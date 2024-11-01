Elon Musk’s America PAC $1M giveaway lawsuit placed on hold by US Judge

By

A state judge from Pennsylvania noted on Thursday that he would not be immediately moving forward with a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s America PAC over its $1 million voter giveaway program. Musk praised the judge’s decision in a post on X.

During a hearing, Judge Angelo Foglietta noted that he would be placing the lawsuit on hold while a federal court deliberates on whether it would take up the case, as noted in a Reuters report. Judge Foglietta’s decision suggests that Musk’s America PAC would be able to freely continue its $1 million giveaway program since the matter will likely won’t be resolved until after the U.S. presidential elections on Tuesday.

Elon Musk’s America PAC has been awarding $1 million checks to randomly selected registered voters who sign a petition that supports free speech and the Second Amendment. The program is active in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

UPDATE: Pennsylvania state Judge Angelo Foglietta said he will NOT move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to stop Elon Musk's @america PAC from awarding $1 million to registered U.S. voters 🇺🇸🥳



Philadelphia Democrat District Attorney Larry Krasner can suck it! https://t.co/lR66hb2Pri — ALEX (@ajtourville) October 31, 2024

The efforts against Musk’s America PAC were brought forward by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in a lawsuit on October 28, who argued that the Tesla CEO and America PAC hatched an “illegal lottery scheme to influence voters.” Krasner, however, filed his legal complaint in a state court. He also did not allege that the giveaway violates federal law, Reuters noted.

Krasner’s office further claimed that Musk and America PAC had not published clear rules for the $1 million giveaway. The lawyer also alleged that the winners of the $1 million checks were “not actually chosen at random” as two winners had attended two pro-Trump events.

American Justice FTW 🙌 https://t.co/5KKNGHrOXF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2024

Elon Musk, for his part, shared his appreciation for Judge Foglietta’s decision. In a post on X, Musk celebrated the update, stating “American Justice FTW.”

Elon Musk has become an open supporter of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, with the CEO reportedly spending about $120 million on America PAC. In comparison, billionaire Bill Gates has admitted that he privately donated $50 million to Democratic Presidential Candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk’s America PAC $1M giveaway lawsuit placed on hold by US Judge