Porsche Taycan 4S goes on sale in US with Performance Battery Plus upgrade

German automaker Porsche has announced the arrival of the 2020 Taycan 4S to United States dealerships. The company broke the news through a press release on April 17, noting that the lowest-priced variant of the company’s first electric vehicle would join the other options of the car that are currently available: the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S.

Porsche North America President and CEO Klaus Zellmer says the arrival of the 4S to dealers is imminent, and that the vehicle will be awaiting customers soon. “The new Taycan 4S sits right at the heart of our electrified model lineup, delivering the effortless performance and engaging dynamics expected of a Porsche sports car with the space and connectivity that make it viable for everyday use,” Zellmer stated.

The 4S is the most affordable configuration of the Taycan, starting at $103,800. It offers a 79.2 kWh battery pack for an EPA-estimated 203 miles of range, 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds, and a 155 mph top speed.

However, those with the desire for more range, power, and torque have the option to upgrade the vehicle’s battery pack. The 4S has a Performance Battery Plus upgrade, which packs a 93.4 kWh battery pack for extra driving range and additional torque and power. The addition of the high-performance battery upgrade costs an additional $6,580.

Porsche has also adopted a series of revisions to its standard delivery services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While dealerships are still open in some states, owners who are picking up vehicles have the option to take delivery in person or use a contactless home handover system.

“This is part of the innovative ‘Porsche at Your Service’ program, designed to assist customers with greater flexibility and convenience when it comes to online sales, vehicle collection and delivery as well as servicing,” the press release stated.

Porsche unveiled the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S in September 2019 and subsequently launched the 4S at the Los Angeles Auto Show just two months later in November. The German performance carmaker has hinted toward a future that involves its lineup being comprised of electric vehicles. The Taycan is the company’s first entry towards an electrified future, offering high performance and a traditional luxurious interior.

Porsche’s full press release is available here.