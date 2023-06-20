Rivian adopts Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS)

By

The Tesla “NACS Coalition” has welcomed its newest member. In a recent announcement, electric vehicle maker Rivian announced that it had reached an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its vehicles.

As noted in a press release, an adapter to Tesla’s Superchargers for Rivian’s vehicles is expected to be available as soon as Spring 2024. Rivian’s future R1 vehicles, starting in 2025, as well as the upcoming R2 platform, would directly incorporate NACS charge ports.

Rivian posted about the update on its official Twitter page. “Today, we signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard. This opens charging for Rivian vehicles on Tesla’s Supercharger network across the United States and Canada. Access starts as soon as Spring 2024,” Rivian noted.

Today we signed an agreement with @Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard. This opens charging for Rivian vehicles on Tesla's Supercharger network across the United States and Canada. Access starts as soon as Spring 2024. https://t.co/Z5SBOFytgy pic.twitter.com/fWOMNtpkYs — Rivian (@Rivian) June 20, 2023

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure, shared her excitement about the Rivian agreement. “It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard. By doing so, we’re collectively ensuring all EV drivers have access to easy to use, reliable charging hardware. We look forward to welcoming Rivian owners to thousands of our Superchargers across North America,” she said.

Rivian CEO and Founder RJ Scaringe also expressed his optimism about the agreement. “We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality. The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption,” Scaringe said.

It should be noted that Rivian vehicles like the R1T and R1S could already use select Tesla Superchargers today, though the vehicles still require the use of a “Magic Dock.” By adopting the NACS, Rivian’s vehicles could access Tesla Superchargers directly, allowing R1T and R1S owners to take long road trips across the United States without any issues. After all, as per the Department of Energy, Tesla’s Superchargers account for roughly 60% of the total fast chargers available in the USA.

Rivian is not the only carmaker that has adopted Tesla’s North American Charging Standard. Ford and General Motors (GM) have also announced their adoption of the NACS. Rivian’s addition to the “NACS Coalition” effectively accelerates the momentum of Tesla’s efforts to set an industry standard for electric vehicle charging in the United States.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Rivian adopts Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS)