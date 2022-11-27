Rivian celebrates Canadian deliveries with customer open house

By

Rivian celebrated Canadian deliveries with a customer open house, the company announced on Tuesday. The automaker celebrated its first international deliveries in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Our team loved meeting more than 1,500 area families, friends, kids, and dogs and giving them a closer look at R1S and R1T. Thanks for the warm welcome, B.C.”

Hello, Canada! 🇨🇦👋 We celebrated our first international deliveries this week with a customer open house. Our team loved meeting more than 1,500 area families, friends, kids and dogs and giving them a closer look at R1S and R1T. Thanks for the warm welcome, B.C. pic.twitter.com/eIVKJcN1Li — Rivian (@Rivian) November 22, 2022

When asked by a customer on Twitter when Rivian would be available in the U.K., the automaker said that it hadn’t shared details on expansion outside of the U.S. and Canada. Still, it encouraged them to sign up for its newsletter.

Rivian held its launch party in Vancouver last weekend, showcasing several of its EVs to future owners. The automaker delivered both the R1T and R1T to Canadian employees and confirmed with Drive Tesla Canada that the first public deliveries will happen soon and are on track to take place before the end of the year.

We’re at @Rivian’s Canadian launch event in Vancouver where the R1T and R1S are on display pic.twitter.com/lQ14MJQGck — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) November 20, 2022

In November, Rivian announced that it produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter of 2022.

“The ramp in production is in line with our expectations despite the challenging supply chain environment. In July 2022, our increased production enabled us the opportunity to transition outbound freight from truck to rail, which provided additional outbound logistics cost savings. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect the in-transit time from rail shipments coupled with an increase in volumes from the ramp of our second shift towards the end of the quarter will cause a larger discrepancy between production and deliveries,” the company said.

