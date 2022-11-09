Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

By

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022.

“In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck. “The ramp in production is in line with our expectations despite the challenging supply chain environment. In July 2022, our increased production enabled us the opportunity to transition outbound freight from truck to rail, which provided additional outbound logistics cost savings. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect the in-transit time from rail shipments coupled with an increase in volumes from the ramp of our second shift towards the end of the quarter will cause a larger discrepancy between production and deliveries.”

Rivian reported an adjusted EPS of $-1.57 per share, beating estimates of $-1.82 per share. While Rivian is still losing money, it is not uncommon for companies to struggle to turn a profit while dealing with early production pains. Tesla did not become a routinely profitable company until 2020, three years after it started mass-producing the Model 3.

Rivian missed sales expectations, reporting $536 million, whereas Wall Street was looking for $551.57 million from the automaker.

Perhaps the most encouraging development from Rivian in the Q3 Shareholder Deck was the company’s committment to its lofty production goal of 25,000 units. Rivian said that decision was based on the company’s most recent understanding of the supply chain environment.

Demand is still strong, the automaker said. Its backlog has grown to over 114,000 vehicles, only including orders in the United States and Canada. These orders do not include Amazon’s 100,000 vehicle order for the EDV.

Rivian will also delay the launch of its R2 platform until 2026.

Financially, Rivian is reaffirming its annual guidance of a loss of $5.45 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

“As we produce vehicles at low volumes on production lines designed for higher volumes, we have and will continue to experience negative gross profit related to labor, depreciation, and overhead costs,” the company clarified. “This dynamic will continue in the near term and is impacted by the ongoing ramp of our second shift of production, but as we have already started to experience, we expect it will improve on a per vehicle basis as production volumes ramp up faster than future labor and overhead costs increase.”

Rivian said it believes its cash on hand will sustain the business through 2025, “excluding the impact of the investment in the currently contemplated joint venture with Mercedes-Benz.”

Rivian shares closed at $28.07 on Wednesday, down 11.87 percent. In after hours trading at the time of publish, shares had rebounded slightly, up $2.12 or 7.55 percent.

