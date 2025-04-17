Rivian grapples with challenges from Trump’s auto tariffs

Rivian is grappling with challenges arising from President Trump’s auto tariff. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe recently enumerated the difficulties automakers face and elaborated on the impact of Trump’s auto tariffs on the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

President Trump’s auto tariffs were announced last month, imposing 25% tariffs on imported vehicles effective April 3, 2025, and levies on auto parts starting in May.

Scaringe talked a bit about the complexity of the automotive supply chain with Fox Business. Rivian’s R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and commercial electric van are manufactured at its Normal, Illinois plant. Scaringe boasted that Rivian has a “very U.S.-centric supply chain.

Yet, the complex global supply chain poses hurdles for U.S. automakers who want to comply with Trump’s auto tariffs.

“One of the things with automotive is the supply chain is so complex, where we have hundreds of suppliers providing parts from, say, a headlight or a tow hook or tires or the structure under the skin here that are coming from not only a set of suppliers that supply to us, but those suppliers have suppliers, and then in turn, those suppliers have suppliers, so there’s tier two, tier three,” Scaringe explained. Tesla reportedly suspended Cybercab and Semi parts order amid tariff war: Reuters

China’s restrictions on rare-earth material exports–in response to Trump’s 145% tariff on Chinese imports–further complicate matters. Rare-earth materials are critical for EV motor magnets and batteries. Nearly all rare-earth materials are processed exclusively in China.

“The trade restrictions and what we’re seeing in terms of rare earth metals out of China, that’s a real challenge for electric vehicles,” Scaringe noted.

Batteries comprise up to 40% of an EV’s cost. Goldman Sachs noted that battery costs have been falling in recent years. The investment bank estimated EV battery costs would drop by 50% between 2023 and 2026. However, China’s decision to restrict rare-earth materials may increase battery costs.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the tariffs a source of “pure chaos” for the auto industry, stating, “A U.S. car made entirely with U.S. parts is a fictional tale.”

Ives warned automakers could increase car prices between $5,000 to $10,000. Wedbush predicts a potential change in Trump’s auto parts tariffs could ease disruptions.

For Rivian, starting prices near $70,000 limit room for cost increases without impacting sales. As trade tensions escalate, Rivian faces rising costs and potential production slowdowns, threatening its growth in a shifting EV landscape.