Analysts have cut Rivian price targets (PT) amid concerns over President Trump’s tariffs.

Baird is the latest investment firm to cut its Rivian price target. Baird analysts slashed Rivian’s PT from $16 to $14 while maintaining a Neutral rating ahead of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s Q1 2025 earnings. Baird’s downgrade reflects caution in the sustainable energy and mobility sectors through late 2025.

Rivian reported producing 14,611 vehicles and delivering 8,640 in the first quarter at its Normal, Illinois plant. The company reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance of “46,000 to 51,000” units, holding steady despite headwinds.

Baird’s adjustment aligns with broader market uncertainties impacting Rivian’s outlook. Based on GuruFocus, the firm joins 29 analysts setting an average one-year price target of $14.54 for Rivian, with estimates ranging from a high of $23.00 to a low of $6.10.

Advertisement

Bernstein maintained its Underperform rating for Rivian, giving the EV automaker a $6.10 price target. The firm’s forecast suggests Rivian could drop 47% from Friday’s $11.47 close. Bernstein’s Rivian prediction cites rising tariff pressures and financial challenges, particularly with tariffs on imported batteries set to increase in May.

“We expect Rivian to discontinue its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) variants, downgrade volume, and EBIT guidance, and be forced to consider raising fresh equity,” analysts led by Daniel Roeska wrote.

Bernstein slashed Rivian’s 2025 delivery forecast to 37,000 units, 20% below the automaker’s guidance midpoint. It also projects a negative $2.2 billion adjusted EBITDA for Rivian in Q1 2025. Analysts also flagged risks to Rivian’s gross profit breakeven goal, which is tied to Volkswagen’s planned $1 billion equity investment.

RBC Capital also trimmed its price target for Rivian to $10, anticipating a Q1 sales uptick from tariff-driven demand but warning that earnings may not fully capture trade impacts.

Rivian’s Q1 earnings, scheduled for May 6 after market close, will shed light on its ability to navigate tariffs and financial pressures. While the EV maker maintains its production goals, analysts signal a bumpy road ahead as costs rise and market dynamics shift. Rivian’s focus on scaling remains critical, but tariff burdens and equity needs could test its resilience in a competitive EV landscape.