Rivian partners with Maasai Wilderness Conservation to support conservation efforts

Rivian is partnering with the Massai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT) on a pilot project with four R1T all-electric trucks working in the Chyulu Hills of Kenya.

The partnership, the organization said in its press release, brings it and the Maasai community and Rivian’s support in aiding the management of its protected landscape and community lands throughout South-Eastern Kenya.

The EVs enable MWCT to continue its conservation work as efficiently and environmentally friendly as possible. This includes quiet anti-poaching patrols, zero tailpipe-emissions transport for Maasai firefighters, and critical on- and off-road rangers’ operations. It also includes health and education programs.

The two partners plan to bring Rivian’s new electric SUV, the R1s, and Rivian’s charging infrastructure into the conservation’s ongoing operation in the coming months. Luca Belpietro, Founder and Executive Director of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, shared his thoughts on the collaboration with Rivian.

“We’re hugely excited by this collaboration with Rivian, given their intense focus on addressing our planet’s climate crisis and preserving critical biodiversity. Rivian’s support of MWCT is already playing a significant role here in Kenya, helping us to carry out our work in conservation, education, health, and livelihoods initiatives.”

“The R1T is the perfect vehicle for us — with zero tailpipe emissions and essential features such as electric sockets in the vehicle so we’re able to plug our equipment directly into the vehicles without the need for an external power source. We are proud to have Rivian as a partner to help us achieve meaningful sustainability and provide community services with minimal impact on the Planet.”

Rivian’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Anisa Costa, expanded on what this partnership meant for the automaker.

“Rivian believes individuals, organizations, and entire industries must come together to help preserve our natural world for future generations – and few places in the world so deeply and beautifully embody what’s at stake as those under the stewardship of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust,” Costa said.

“For Rivian, this partnership with the Maasai people is about extending our collective impact – taking extraordinary steps, even before selling a single vehicle outside the United States, to explore the unique opportunities for community-based social and environmental change our trucks and SUVs can help make possible. We feel honored to be able to put our new tools and resources to work in the protection of some of Africa’s most iconic and important land, wildlife, and culture.”

Rivian’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, shared his thought in the tweet below.

