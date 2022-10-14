SpaceX Starlink continues steadfast service after 100 missiles hit Ukraine

By

SpaceX’s Starlink maintained its steadfast service to Ukraine after 100 missiles hit the country, targeting energy and communications infrastructure.

Mykhailo Fedorov—the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation—revealed the critical role Starlink continues to play in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

Russia recently attacked military, energy, and communications facilities in Ukraine. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin confirmed the news of the attacks, stating that he ordered long-range missile strikes on those specific facilities in Ukraine. The day after Russia’s attacks, Ukraine reported 19 people dead and over 100 injured.

You’re most welcome. Glad to support Ukraine. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Recently, Vice Prime Minister Fedorov notified the public that Ukraine was able to restore connection in critical areas, thanks to Starlink. Elon Musk responded to Fedorov, confirming his continued support for Ukraine during the war with Russia.

Previously, Musk shared that SpaceX has spent over $80 million on Starlink services in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO estimates that SpaceX might spend more than $100 million by the end of the year. He also showed the growth of Starlink usage data in Ukraine over time.

Starlink data usage growth in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/c4IWNwKwLR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War Update

Kurt Volker, a distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said that Putin’s order to attack energy and communications facilities was a “show of weakness.” He argued that the long-range missile strikes showed Russia’s inability to advance and seize Ukraine.

The United Nations General Assembly voted 143-5 condemning Russia’s attempt to seize parts of eastern Ukraine. The vote was symbolic. India and China chose to abstain from the vote, along with 33 other nations.

