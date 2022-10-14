EnerStar partners with Starlink to provide broadband to remote customers

By

EnerStar Solutions is partnering with Starlink to add broadband to its list of services for customers, with a focus on those in the most remote regions of Pennsylvania. The company will use the entire suite of Starlink’s land-based enterprise products, including an M2M data plan and is custom-tailored for IoT-based production information. It will also use Starlink to service large drilling sites and associated accommodation camps.

The company noted that Starlink’s enterprise products include associated data plans that feature prioritized data during network congestion. Starlink’s low-latency and high-speed internet can be used while traveling through North America. EnerStar noted that although Starlink’s enterprise products are approved in the U.S., approvals for deployment in Canada are expected soon.

EnerStar president James van der Sloot touched upon Starlink as an opportunity for the company’s industries.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for EnerStar, and the runway of industry opportunities in energy, mining, civil, film, and infrastructure will provide ongoing demand for many years to come,” he said.

The company’s Communications Director of Product Development and Network Design, Leonard Bleile, said.

“Creating a best-in-class internet service experience entails the combination of a high-data delivery product such as Starlink, with an adaptable and comprehensive backend infrastructure that is reflective of industry-specific needs. EnerStar’s state-of-the-art cloud connectivity and on-site network is designed to maximize Starlink’s user experience. EnerStar provides a long list of complementary communications products, including camera systems, tank monitoring systems, intercoms, IoT devices, and many other products.”

Bill Blair, VP of US Operations and Business Development, added his thoughts. “EnerStar’s Communications division has had the formidable task of providing communications services to remote energy industry sites for the past decade. Starlink provides a singular solution that addresses our clients’ needs for high-throughput speeds and low-latency for ‘real time’ drilling requirements, as well as ongoing communication requirements of all on-site personnel for business, personal, and safety purposes.”

For companies interested in learning more, EnerStar has a dedicated contact form. EnerStar said it is “proud to be chosen by SpaceX as an engaged integrator providing Starlink technology to the Energy Sector in North America.”

Your feedback is essential. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

EnerStar partners with Starlink to provide broadband to remote customers