Rivian lands deal with SiriusXM for R1T and R1S

Rivian has landed a massive deal with SiriusXM, bringing the audio experience to the R1T and R1S all-electric vehicles starting in 2024.

Rivian and SiriusXM announced the deal on Monday, and the radio platform will be directly integrated into Rivian’s in-vehicle software, offering intuitive, user-friendly control. The deal will also come with a three-month free trial of SiriusXM’s comprehensive audio entertainment offering for all Rivian owners.

“Rivian is a disruptor in the automotive industry and has an exceptional lineup of software-forward electric vehicles that deliver to their owners a truly tailored experience in a variety of different ways,” Joe Verbrugge, Chief Commercial Office of SiriusXM said. “We are excited to launch SiriusXM with Rivian and to meet listeners everywhere they are and everywhere they want to go.”

According to the replies that Rivian received after making the announcement, owners are split on the partnership. Some would rather have Rivian begin to work on integrating Apple CarPlay, which is a highly-requested feature across all major car brands that have yet to integrate the feature into their vehicles.

Others are excited about the addition of a new feature, as it will only need an OTA update to be added to the vehicle and the integration of the software right into the vehicle will be seamless and easy to use.

“At Rivian, we’re committed to enhancing the driving experience and evolving our vehicles over time through software updates,” Wassym Bensaid, Sr. Vice President of Software Development at Rivian, said. “We collaborated with SiriusXM on a digital integration that provides a seamless user experience and will be available to owners with a simple over-the-air update.”

