Tesla said in a letter to U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer that it would be a victim of the Trump administration’s tariff imposition strategy, stating it would not be immune to rising costs that could increase the price of its electric cars.

In a letter from Tesla to Greer that was seen by Financial Times, the EV maker said it would be “difficult or impossible” to source some parts of its cars domestically due to supply chain limitations. While it “supports” fair trade, it let the Trump White House know that it would also be exposed to some of the impacts that could be felt as a result of the tariffs:

“Nonetheless, even with aggressive localisation of the supply chain, certain parts and components are difficult or impossible to source within the US.”

It also urged Greer to:

“further evaluate domestic supply chain limitations to ensure that US manufacturers are not unduly burdened by trade actions that could result in the imposition of cost-prohibitive tariffs on necessary components.”

Tesla also sends vehicles to countries like Canada, which are subject to tariffs. The company said the actions by the U.S. “have resulted in immediate reactions by the targeted countries, including increased tariffs on EVs imported into those countries.”

The letter, dated March 11, was written on the same day President Trump purchased a Deep Red Tesla Model S Plaid in an event in front of the White House featuring Musk alongside the President.

Tesla’s a great company; they’re American cars, it’s American made. He employs thousands of people. He has the most modern plants in the world,” Trump said on Tuesday. “I know people that have these cars; It blows them away. They love them.”

The letter shows that, while Musk and Trump are currently working alongside one another to iron out government spending, a task the Tesla CEO took on willingly as he campaigned for the President last election season, one thing remains: business is business.

Tesla has pushed prices upward in Canada as a response to the tariffs. Other vehicles in the Tesla lineup, including the flagship Model X, have had their prices see minor increases as well, and this is for U.S. customers.

The Trump administration has played hardball with Canada with tariffs, only for our neighbors up north to impose countertariffs on electric supply to some of the states in the Northeast. It seems, at least early on in as Trump establishes a narrative in his White House of how the U.S. will be treated, there will be some effects that impact Musk’s companies as he works alongside the President.