Russia seeks collaboration with Elon Musk on Mars flights
Putin’s special envoy seeks collaboration with SpaceX to strengthen Roscosmos and explore Mars. Will Musk consider it?
Russia is seeking a collaboration with Elon Musk for its own Mars flights.
United States President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18. President Trump will reportedly try to convince President Putin to accept a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and end the three-year war.
While Trump talks to the Russian President, Kirill Dmitriev aims to talk to Elon Musk. President Putin appointed Dmitriev as his special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation. The new envoy noted that his country’s enemies have been attempting to derail President Trump’s efforts to restore communication between the United States and Russia.
Dmitriev also commented that Russia wants to work with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to strengthen and develop the country’s space agency Roscosmos and Rosatom–Moscow’s state nuclear corporation.
” I think that there will undoubtedly be a discussion with Musk (about Mars flights) in the near future,” Putin’s envoy states.
A few years ago, the ESA (European Space Agency) and Roscosmos planned a joint project called the ExoMars 2022 mission. The joint project was supposed to launch in September 2022, but failed to push through after Russia invaded Ukraine. The project is scheduled to launch in 2028 without Russia. Roscosmos has planned a separate mission to Mars.
As of this writing, Elon Musk has not agreed to meet Dmitriev or discuss any developments for Roscosmos or Rosatom. The White House has not announced a formal meeting between Musk and Dmitriev either.
The main focus of President Trump and President Putin’s meeting will be toward a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The two heads of state will discuss matters via a phone call.
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Elon Musk roasted owners of one specific car brand after yet another incident of a Tesla being vandalized, this time in New York.
Tesla owners have had a bit of a target on their backs in recent months as Musk, CEO of the company, has joined forces with U.S. President Donald Trump in an effort to eliminate excessive and unneeded government spending in the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
Due to Musk’s bold personality and unfiltered political beliefs, he has gained plenty of critics in the last few months. Tesla owners are being targeted as a result, seeing their vehicles be vandalized on nearly a daily basis.
Tesla-owned showrooms across the country have also been the target of some attacks, as one was even damaged in a series of shootings, another lit on fire by a Molotov cocktail.
Nevertheless, Musk has continued to stand firm on his beliefs, and Tesla drivers are getting fed up with the amount of damage being done to their cars. In this particular instance, someone drew a swastika on the side of a New York City Tesla Cybertruck owner. He was able to confront the person who drew the offensive logo, an exchange that was caught on camera:
NEW: Leftist arrested after drawing a swastika on a Cybertruck belonging to a Jewish man in NYC.
The man saw the Cybertruck, got out of his Subaru & then drew the swastika.
He fled the scene without his car & came back an hour later where police were waiting.
The people… pic.twitter.com/F1wCl00tjV
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2025
The video was shared on X, which grabbed the attention of Musk, who was sure to criticize the make of the assailant’s vehicle: a Subaru.
Musk said:
“Crazy people. Naturally, he drives a Subaru …”
Crazy people. Naturally, he drives a Subaru …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2025
The playful jab at Subaru drivers likely comes from the stereotype that those vehicles are usually driven by people with intense political and social beliefs. Facetious posts on Reddit claim that Subarus won’t operate without at least ten bumper stickers on them. Subaru’s past marketing and advertising campaigns have attracted those who are “outdoorsy,” Google’s AI description of the drivers states.
Musk has never held back and never will. In an interview with MSNBC, he said he will speak his mind and if his companies lose money because of it, “so be it.” One thing is for sure, Musk is not going to shy away from speaking or posting how he pleases.
Tesla says it will be a victim of Trump admin’s tariff strategy
Tesla said in a letter to U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer that it would be a victim of the Trump administration’s tariff imposition strategy, stating it would not be immune to rising costs that could increase the price of its electric cars.
In a letter from Tesla to Greer that was seen by Financial Times, the EV maker said it would be “difficult or impossible” to source some parts of its cars domestically due to supply chain limitations. While it “supports” fair trade, it let the Trump White House know that it would also be exposed to some of the impacts that could be felt as a result of the tariffs:
“Nonetheless, even with aggressive localisation of the supply chain, certain parts and components are difficult or impossible to source within the US.”
It also urged Greer to:
“further evaluate domestic supply chain limitations to ensure that US manufacturers are not unduly burdened by trade actions that could result in the imposition of cost-prohibitive tariffs on necessary components.”
Tesla also sends vehicles to countries like Canada, which are subject to tariffs. The company said the actions by the U.S. “have resulted in immediate reactions by the targeted countries, including increased tariffs on EVs imported into those countries.”
The letter, dated March 11, was written on the same day President Trump purchased a Deep Red Tesla Model S Plaid in an event in front of the White House featuring Musk alongside the President.
Tesla’s a great company; they’re American cars, it’s American made. He employs thousands of people. He has the most modern plants in the world,” Trump said on Tuesday. “I know people that have these cars; It blows them away. They love them.”
The letter shows that, while Musk and Trump are currently working alongside one another to iron out government spending, a task the Tesla CEO took on willingly as he campaigned for the President last election season, one thing remains: business is business.
Tesla has pushed prices upward in Canada as a response to the tariffs. Other vehicles in the Tesla lineup, including the flagship Model X, have had their prices see minor increases as well, and this is for U.S. customers.
The Trump administration has played hardball with Canada with tariffs, only for our neighbors up north to impose countertariffs on electric supply to some of the states in the Northeast. It seems, at least early on in as Trump establishes a narrative in his White House of how the U.S. will be treated, there will be some effects that impact Musk’s companies as he works alongside the President.
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by a convoy of Tesla electric vehicles today at the White House after he said last evening he would be buying one of the company’s cars in support of Elon Musk.
A variety of Tesla EVs, including the Model S, Cybertruck, and Model Y, all arrived in Washington on Tuesday around lunch time where the President sat in, examined, and mulled over which car he would choose. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters today that President Trump would be paying “full market price” for the vehicle.
CEO Elon Musk was alongside Trump to help make his decision:
Which Tesla did President Trump Choose?
After mulling the decision for several minutes, President Trump seemed to have gravitated toward the Tesla Model S Plaid in Deep Red, the company’s quickest and most luxurious offering, suitable for the leader of the U.S.
Trump said:
“The one I like is that one (Model S). And I want that same color. I’m going to give [Tesla] a check. I don’t want a discount.”
According to images shared from Washington, it seems Musk brought two Model S vehicles — one in Deep Red and another in Deep Blue Metallic — knowing that the President would probably choose that vehicle, but was unsure about the color.
President Trump’s Comments on Tesla and Elon Musk
President Trump has truly gained a meaningful working relationship with Musk, who he has called “a genius” and “brilliant” on several occasions. Regarding Tesla, the President said:
“Tesla’s a great company; They’re American cars, it’s American made. He employs thousands of people. He has the most modern plants in the world.”
In regards to the Tesla lineup, President Trump said:
“I know people that have these cars; It blows them away. They love them.”
When talking about the polarizing design of the Cybertruck, he said:
“In terms of imagination, and I think I have a pretty great imagination, who else but this guy would design this and everybody on the road is looking at it. As soon as I saw it, I said, ‘That’s the coolest design.’ You gotta give him (Elon) credit.”
