Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident

Elon Musk roasted owners of one specific car brand after yet another incident of a Tesla being vandalized, this time in New York.

Tesla owners have had a bit of a target on their backs in recent months as Musk, CEO of the company, has joined forces with U.S. President Donald Trump in an effort to eliminate excessive and unneeded government spending in the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Due to Musk’s bold personality and unfiltered political beliefs, he has gained plenty of critics in the last few months. Tesla owners are being targeted as a result, seeing their vehicles be vandalized on nearly a daily basis.

Tesla-owned showrooms across the country have also been the target of some attacks, as one was even damaged in a series of shootings, another lit on fire by a Molotov cocktail.

Nevertheless, Musk has continued to stand firm on his beliefs, and Tesla drivers are getting fed up with the amount of damage being done to their cars. In this particular instance, someone drew a swastika on the side of a New York City Tesla Cybertruck owner. He was able to confront the person who drew the offensive logo, an exchange that was caught on camera:

Advertisement

NEW: Leftist arrested after drawing a swastika on a Cybertruck belonging to a Jewish man in NYC. The man saw the Cybertruck, got out of his Subaru & then drew the swastika. He fled the scene without his car & came back an hour later where police were waiting. The people… pic.twitter.com/F1wCl00tjV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2025

Advertisement

The video was shared on X, which grabbed the attention of Musk, who was sure to criticize the make of the assailant’s vehicle: a Subaru.

Musk said:

“Crazy people. Naturally, he drives a Subaru …”

Crazy people. Naturally, he drives a Subaru … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2025

Advertisement

The playful jab at Subaru drivers likely comes from the stereotype that those vehicles are usually driven by people with intense political and social beliefs. Facetious posts on Reddit claim that Subarus won’t operate without at least ten bumper stickers on them. Subaru’s past marketing and advertising campaigns have attracted those who are “outdoorsy,” Google’s AI description of the drivers states.

Musk has never held back and never will. In an interview with MSNBC, he said he will speak his mind and if his companies lose money because of it, “so be it.” One thing is for sure, Musk is not going to shy away from speaking or posting how he pleases.