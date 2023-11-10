By

Tesla Model 3 Highland deliveries in New Zealand are imminent as refresh units arrive in the country. On November 9, 2023, X user @MattCochrane975 shared a photo of Model 3 Highland units on a car carrier in New Zealand.

Matt’s photos showed white and black refresh Model 3 units traveling on a highway in New Zealand. The Driven confirms that the Model 3 units on the car carriers are Highland editions. Model 3 Highland deliveries in Australia will likely start soon after New Zealand.

Model 3 Highland is now in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/tmAKTmKmMA — Matt (@MattCochrane975) November 8, 2023

The EV outlet points out that two of the Model 3 units are equipped with Tesla’s 18-inch Photon wheels that were released with the update. The third Model 3 on the car carrier had the 19-inch Nova wheels, and its headlights could clearly be seen. The refresh Model 3 has thinner headlights than the older version.

Tesla opened its order books for the Model 3 Highland in New Zealand and Australia in August; around the same time, it released the refreshed model in China, Europe, and the Middle East. As of this writing, delivery estimates for the Model 3 Highland RWD variant are between December 2023 and March 2024. The Dual-Motor Model 3 Long Range AWD variants seem more popular in New Zealand, with delivery estimated between January 2024 and March 2024.

The refresh Model 3 RWD variant starts at NZD $67,900 ($40,053), while the Long Range AWD version costs $76,200 ($44,949) before options. New Zealand offers an NZD $7,015 ($4,1380) Clean Car Discount for eligible models. The country also has a Road User Charge Exemption for electric vehicles until March 31, 2024.

Tesla Model 3 Highland units have arrived in few European countries. Refresh Model 3 deliveries started in Germany.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model 3 Highland spotted in New Zealand