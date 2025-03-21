Elon Musk
Shark Tank’s O’Leary roasts Tim Walz over Tesla stock hate session
Shark Tank personality and legendary investor Kevin O’Leary roasted former Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz over his comments regarding Tesla shares earlier this week.
Walz, a Minnesota Democrat, said that he recently added Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to his Apple Stocks app so he could watch shares fall as they have encountered plenty of resistance in 2025 so far. He said that anytime he needs a boost, he looks at Tesla shares, which are down 36 percent so far this year:
If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025
Walz, among many others, has been critical of Tesla and Elon Musk, especially as the CEO has helped eliminate excess government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
However, Kevin O’Leary, a legendary investor, showed up on CNN after Walz’s comments to give him a bit of a reality check. O’Leary essentially called Walz out of touch for what he said about Tesla shares, especially considering Tesla made up a good portion of the Minnesota Retirement Fund.
As of June 2024, the pension fund held 1.6 million shares of Tesla stock worth over $319.6 million:
O’Leary continued to slam Walz for his comments:
“That poor guy didn’t check his portfolio and his own pension plan for the state. It’s beyond stupid what he did. What’s the matter with that guy? He doesn’t check the well-being of his own constituents.”
He even called Walz “a bozo” for what he said.
Of course, Walz’s comments are expected considering Musk’s support for the Trump Administration, as the Tesla CEO was a major contributor to the 45th President’s campaign for his second term.
However, it seems extremely out of touch that Walz made these comments without realizing the drop was potentially hurting his fund. While we don’t know if the fund has sold its entire Tesla holdings since June, as a newer, more recent report has not been released yet, it seems unlikely the automaker’s shares are not still making up some portion of the fund.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced two measures the company is taking to fight the vandalism that is going on at showrooms across the country as vehicles and even structures have been lit on fire, spray painted, or damaged by various means by those who oppose him or the automaker.
As attacks against Tesla owners and even the company directly continue to occur across the country, people have been wondering what the company will do to fight back. After President Trump and other members of the administration stated that attacks against the company would be treated as domestic terrorism, many thought things would cool down.
However, things have only intensified. Although several of the perpetrators have been arrested and are facing consequences, it seems the severity of the attacks has only gotten worse. Things like Molotov cocktails have been employed by protestors to show their distaste for the company.
Now, Musk is detailing several things Tesla is doing at its showrooms in hopes of ending everything that has gone on and persisted due to the resistance from those who oppose the automaker.
Musk says that Tesla is now ramping up security at its showrooms and is now using Sentry Mode on all vehicles to help catch perpetrators in the act.
We have seen security beef up in several high-profile locations, including Tesla’s Las Vegas location on Sahara Blvd., where Las Vegas Metro Police were spotted yesterday keeping things under control:
🚨 Tesla showrooms in Las Vegas have security in the form of the LVMPD
It is literal insanity that we have cops guarding Tesla dealers because people can’t have a different opinion in peace https://t.co/aunbNmWRuK
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 19, 2025
Additionally, Sentry Mode has already done a great job of catching several perpetrators in the act, like this one who was recently caught, arrested, and now faces up to 18 months in jail for keying a swastika in a Tesla:
Not smart to attack Teslas
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025
Hopefully, these two measures can eliminate most of the issues Tesla has had at its showrooms. If not, there will likely be follow-up measures utilized by Tesla in hopes of ending this senseless vandalism.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s X valued at $44 billion in latest funding round: report
Investors reportedly valued Elon Musk’s X at $44 billion in a secondary deal earlier this month.
Elon Musk’s X has clawed its way back to a valuation of $44 billion, a sharp rebound from its estimated value following the Tesla CEO’s turbulent takeover in 2022.
Information about the social media platform’s recent valuation was shared by the Financial Times in a recent report.
Back to $44 Billion
Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, the FT noted that investors valued Elon Musk’s X at $44 billion in a secondary deal earlier this month. During the deal, investors reportedly exchanged existing stakes in the social media platform. The publication’s sources also claimed that X is working on raising fresh capital in a primary round that is aimed at raising around $2 billion, which would be used to pay off over $1 billion in junior debt from Musk’s 2022 Twitter buyout.
X’s $44 billion valuation is a stunning reversal from the company’s previous estimates. Just last September, Fidelity Investments valued X below $10 billion. Interestingly enough, Fidelity was also one of the investors in X’s recent funding round. Other investors included Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, 8VC, and Goanna Capital.
Musk’s Cost-Cutting Pays Off
Musk’s serious cost-cutting measures caught a lot of flak following his acquisition of Twitter. So notable were the criticisms of Musk’s drastic cuts that critics were expecting Twitter to go offline and die. This, however, did not come to pass, though the company had to crawl its way out of the ditch to get to where it is now.
During the last full year before Musk’s takeover, Twitter reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of about $682 million and about $5 billion in revenue. In 2024, X had an EBITDA of about $1.25 billion and annual revenue of $2.7 billion. As per the Wall Street Journal, these figures were better than expected for X’s investors.
New Cash Streams and AI Power Up
X’s valuation is also boosted by the company’s stake in Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, which develops Grok, a large language model. X CEO Linda Yaccarino also noted that X Money, a Visa-backed payment service, is expected to be rolled out later this year.
Elon Musk
Tesla owners doxxed by controversial anti-DOGE website in clear intimidation tactic
Tesla owners are being doxxed by a controversial anti-DOGE website in what it called an act to “empower creative expressions of protest.”
Dogequest, a website that has been created with a clearly outlined use for intimidation against Tesla owners, posted the names, addresses, phone numbers, and other contact information of those who own vehicles made by the electric vehicle manufacturer.
It was spotted by 404 Media.
The site also claims to have the information of employees at the Department of Government Efficiency, as well as the addresses of Tesla dealerships and the locations of Tesla Superchargers. The latter two are public information.
However, the website is hoping to get Tesla owners to sell their vehicles in this evident intimidation tactic. However, the information on the website, while it was seen, was not verified to prove that it contained the information of real-world Tesla owners. The site was not accessible by Teslarati at the time of publication.
The creation of a site like Dogequest is just another level that anti-Elon Musk activists are taking to attempt to destroy a company like Tesla as its CEO works with the Trump Administration to eliminate excessive government spending through the work of DOGE.
It is also the latest attack on Tesla owners, who have seen their vehicles vandalized, damaged, and even destroyed by those who disagree with the actions of Musk.
Tesla as a company has also seen several acts of retaliation against it, as everything from the arson of its showrooms and vehicles to it being kicked from the popular Vancouver Auto Show have come as a result of the recent backlash against the company.
Moving forward, there are still questions surrounding how these attacks will be combatted. The Trump Administration has indicated that acts of vandalism against Tesla would be considered a federal crime, but the tricky part of locating the culprits has proven to be extremely difficult. Only a handful have been found and held accountable.
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
Tesla Shanghai Megafactory starts exporting Megapacks, first to Australia
Shark Tank’s O’Leary roasts Tim Walz over Tesla stock hate session
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
-
News1 week ago
Rivian supports Tesla despite all the Elon Musk hate
-
News7 days ago
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
-
News4 days ago
SpaceX rescue mission for stranded ISS astronauts nears end — Here’s when they’ll return home
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla says it will be a victim of Trump admin’s tariff strategy