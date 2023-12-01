X CEO supports Elon Musk’s stance on advertisers 

By

X CEO Linda Yaccarino openly supported Elon Musk’s stance on advertisers on the social media platform.

Elon Musk attended the DealBook conference, where he clarified his stance on advertisers on X. Yaccarino recently sent a memo to employees, showing her support for Musk’s comments during the conference.

“Our principles do not have a price tag, nor will they be compromised — ever. No matter how hard they try, we will not be distracted by sideline critics who don’t understand our mission,” wrote the X CEO to employees.

Yaccarino encouraged X employees to watch Elon Musk’s interview, reported Bloomberg.

Musk’s “interview was candid and profound. He shared an unmatched and completely unvarnished perspective and vision for the future,” she wrote.

Elon Musk full interview at NYT Dealbook yesterday pic.twitter.com/DMPcTQhOsD — Marcelo P. Lima (@MarceloPLima) November 30, 2023

A few prominent companies recently pulled their advertisements on Musk’s social media platform after Musk allegedly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory. According to the New York Times, X might lose $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the year. Notable brands that pulled their X advertising include Disney, Apple, and IBM.

Like many forms of media, advertisements are the lifeblood of X—or so it would seem. During the DealBook conference, Musk clarified that money would not influence X’s future.

“If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself. But go f**k yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is,” the X owners told the host.

