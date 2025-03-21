Alleged Tesla attackers could face between 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted, warns the Justice Department.

According to U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, three people have been accused of using Molotov cocktails to set Tesla vehicles and charging stations on fire. Prosecutors recently announced the arrests of the three defendants.

“Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars,” noted Bondi.

Bondi echoed the words of Special Agent Spencer Evans from the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office. Evans emphasized to the public that setting Tesla vehicles and charging stations on fire is a federal crime.

The first defendant in the Tesla arson cases is Lucy Grace Nelson who has pleaded not guilty and been released on bond. A criminal complaint states that Nelson was spotted at a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, a few times in January and February 2025. The 42-year-old was charged with possession of a destructive device and malicious destruction of property after police found a container of gasoline, a box of bottles, and wicks in Nelson’s car.

The second person arrested in Tesla’s arson cases is Adam Matthew Lansky, who has been accused of throwing eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon. The 41-year-old is detained while awaiting trial and has not entered a plea.

The last alleged Tesla arsonist is Daniel Clarke-Pounder, who has been charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at Tesla charging stations in North Charleston, South Carolina. Witnesses reported seeing a man spray-paint a profane message about President Trump and the words “Long Live Ukraine,” in the Tesla parking lot. The 24-year-old was released on a $10,000 bond and has not yet entered a plea.

Attacks on Tesla cars, charging stations, and stores have spread throughout the United States recently as more people take their anger for Elon Musk out on the American car manufacturer. Luckily, no one has been injured or died from any of the attacks.