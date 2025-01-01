X CEO Linda Yaccarino teases X Money and X TV release in 2025

By

Right before the new year, X CEO Linda Yaccarino teased a number of upcoming features for the social media platform this coming 2025.

These include the long teased and highly anticipated “X Money” payment system, as well as X TV.

Platform Expansion:

In her X post, Linda Yaccarino highlighted that “users are the media now” and teased further innovations like X TV and Grok, alongside the new payment feature.

“In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media! (In) 2025, X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok and more. Buckle up. Happy New Year!” Yaccarino wrote in a post.

In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media!



2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok and more.



Buckle up. Happy New Year!🥂 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) December 31, 2024

Why It Matters:

X Payments seems aimed at transforming X into a multifaceted platform, enhancing user interaction and utility by integrating financial services.

Musk has been pretty open about his idea of turning X into an “everything app,” similar to WeChat in China.

Subtle Movements:

An X account for “Payments” (@XMoney) was established in January 2024, amassing over 142,000 followers as of writing.

Interestingly enough, Elon Musk, the platform’s owner, had been pretty quiet about the potential launch of X’s payment system as of late.

Elon Musk’s Payment Legacy:

While online payments may seem out of place for Musk, considering his primary businesses today deal with electric vehicles and rockets, the CEO is no neophyte when it comes to online payments.

Elon Musk’s history with digital payments goes back to the founding of X.com in 1999.

Initially an online bank, X.com merged with Confinity, the company behind PayPal, in 2000, eventually rebranding to PayPal.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino teases X Money and X TV release in 2025