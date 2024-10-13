SpaceX aces fifth Starship test flight with successful Super Heavy booster catch

By

Update 9:56 a.m.: Added para 8 to reflect successful splashdown in Indian Ocean.

SpaceX aced its fifth Starship test flight this morning, known as Integrated Test Flight 5 (IFT-5), after gaining licensing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The launch was the most successful yet and featured an unbelievable moment as SpaceX performed the first-ever catch of the Super Heavy Booster by Mechazilla launch tower, enabling the re-use of a rocket.

The primary objective of the fifth test flight was to attempt “the first-ever return to launch site and catch of the Super Heavy booster, and another Starship reentry and landing burn, aiming for an on-target splashdown of Starship in the Indian Ocean,” SpaceX said in a post earlier this week.

Liftoff took place just before 8:30 a.m. EDT as Starship lifted off from its Starbase facility near Brownsville, Texas.

Everything went smoothly and according to plan, but there was a major goal that SpaceX had, and that was to catch the Super Heavy Booster with Mechazilla’s “chopstick arms,” which would prove the company would be able to reuse its rockets.

SpaceX passed the test with flying colors in what is one of the greatest accomplishments the company has ever achieved:

Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/6R5YatSVJX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2024

Starship and the Super Heavy Booster successfully separated moments before. Starship will travel halfway around the Earth before splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Just after 9:30 a.m. EDT, Starship successfully splashed down in the Indian Ocean:

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting fifth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/FhCGznq9RO — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2024

Starship aims to eventually make life multiplanetary, taking humans to Mars in as little as four years and helping develop the planet into a liveable habitat for humans.

CEO Elon Musk said recently that the first flights to Mars could occur in two years. These would be unmanned, but if all goes according to plan, people could be traveling to the Red Planet in 2028:

“The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens. These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years.”

What an unbelievable achievement and an amazing indication of how SpaceX has revolutionized space travel.

