With the unveiling of its Cybercab and Robovan last week, Tesla is now set to offer an even wider array of electric vehicle (EV) options to the market. Even as the company’s lineup has expanded over the years, however, many fans have continued to request a first-party camper or trailer of some sort, and one company has recently launched such a product with a design based on the Cybertruck.

In recent weeks, luxury trailer manufacturer Living Vehicle launched reservations for the “Cybertrailer,” a Cybertruck-inspired trailer sporting a stainless steel exterior, solar panels, water extraction, a fold-down patio, and more. The trailer also includes a semi-modular interior that can be adjusted to the users’ liking, and it’s able to sleep up to four adults and one child, according to the company.

The Cybertrailer’s solar panels generate up to 5kW of solar power, which can then be used to charge EVs at a Level 2 speed. The trailer will also include a water extraction system that it says can extract up to 9 gallons of water per day from the air in conditions with 20 percent humidity or more. It also utilizes advanced water recycling, allowing completely off-grid, sustainable living without needing water or power hookups.

According to the specs listed on the company’s website, it will include a max battery of 100kW, and a max solar capacity of 5,000W, along with being 27 feet long and 9,000 pounds. Users can also modify the space interior space into six different configurations, with beds dropping down from the ceiling, and a fold-out outdoor patio.

The Cybertrailer is priced at $175,000 and buyers can now reserve one with a $100 refundable deposit on the company’s website here, with deliveries expected to begin next year.

Other Tesla Cybertruck trailer, camper, and RV concepts

This is far from the first time fans of Tesla’s EVs have shared designs for an off-grid-style camper, trailer, or RV, with many different renders and third-party projects popping up over the years.

In June, before the company unveiled its Robovan concept last week, one digital artist shared renders for a Tesla camper van concept, as inspired by the company’s electric Class 8 Semi. The designs also followed a similar concept laid out by Elon Musk in 2022, with the CEO asking followers whether Tesla should make a “highly configurable Tesla Van.”

In 2021, the Cybertruck “Cyberlandr” camper concept also gained some support from the EV community with its upright camper designed to fit into the vault of the pickup. Months after its debut, the third-party Cybertruck camper gained $50 million in pre-orders, and the company started seeking out advice from manufacturing experts like Sandy Munro as to how to actually bring the renders to life.

