Tesla has once again re-launched free transfers of Full Self-Driving (FSD) when buyers purchase a new vehicle, coming on the heels of the company’s unveiling event for the Cybercab and Robovan this week.

On Thursday, Tesla updated one of its support pages to say that it will once again be allowing transfers of FSD Supervised for those who take delivery of a newly purchased vehicle by the end of this year. The update comes after Elon Musk previously said that Tesla would allow FSD transfers for “one more quarter” in Q3, after one shareholder shouted such a suggestion for the extension from the audience.

“Customers who take delivery of a new Tesla vehicle between October 10, 2024 and December 31, 2024 may qualify for transferring Full Self-Driving (FSD) (Supervised) from their current vehicle to their new vehicle,” Tesla writes on its website.

As in past rounds, the company highlights certain conditions for the promo, including that inventory vehicles, commercial vehicles, leased vehicles, and those delivered before October 10 are not eligible for the promotion, nor are those that have been totaled.

Musk agreed to have Tesla launch FSD transfers for “one more quarter” during Tesla’s Annual Shareholders meeting in June, after a shareholder literally yelled “one more quarter” as the CEO began answering a question about transfers. While Musk went on to agree to the one more quarter of FSD transfers, he also explained why Tesla needed to avoid doing so, emphasizing that, ultimately, the company has to make some money on the software.

“It is pretty complex for us to do this,” Musk said. “It sort of adds a fair bit of complexity to the sales process, but yeah. And it is tough, because we’ve got to earn revenue somehow, so… You know, transfer is tough.”

Prior to that, Tesla has launched multiple rounds of FSD transfers, although it initially launched the promo as a “one-time amnesty” last year. Since then, the promotion has been widely requested by customers, perhaps indicating why it has been revived so many times.

The re-launch of FSD transfers also comes after Tesla unveiled its Cybercab and Robovan autonomous vehicle platforms on Thursday, which was the same day the re-boot of the promo was spotted. During the event, Musk also announced that FSD Unsupervised would begin deploying in California and Texas as soon as next year.

