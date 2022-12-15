By

A flight crew member captured a video of a SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, from the air. TikTok user @chefpinkpr shared the video to the platform while noting that he and his fellow crew members witnessed “this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.”

“My plan flew by Cape Canaveral and caught the SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch!!” he wrote.

“Oh, there it goes! The smoke’s billowing,” one of the crew members said in the video, which captures two voices.

“Oh wow, this is unbelievable.”

“What are the chances of this?”

“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen on a plane,” he said in the video.

In the background, you can hear, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have liftoff,” being announced.

A quick glance through the comments proved to be interesting. One commenter, Susie Rice, said that as she watched the launch nearby, she saw the plan and noted said, “wow, the view they must have!”

Air Canada commented, “Perks of a window seat.”

Teslarati reached out to @chefpinkpr for a comment, and we’ll update you if/when we receive a response. You can watch his video below or click here if it doesn’t load.

On December 11, SpaceX launched ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1 and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Lunar Flashlight to a lunar transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch seen from the air