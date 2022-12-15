Space Campers shares new look inside its Tesla Cybertruck Camper

By

Space Campers shared a new look inside its Tesla Cybertruck Camper on Thursday.

The Tesla Cybertruck has inspired many memes and third-party modifications since its unveiling in 2019. One company, Space Campers, developed a wedge-style camper for the Tesla Cybertruck and is expected to roll out the camper once the Cybertruck becomes available in 2023.

Space Campers opened up reservations for its base model camper in June. Some of the features of this model include full access to the truck bed when opened and closed, keyless entry when integrated with the Cybertruck’s tailgate locking mechanism, and:

Seamless installation with no modifications to the Cybertruck required and easy offload.

Air-powered actuators that open or break down the camper with the flip of a switch.

A Murphy-style bed that sleeps two and flips up for 8 feet of standing room.

Compatibility with the Cybertruck’s battery for accessory add-ons and DIY builds.

In the explainer video below, Space Campers offered a look inside and more information on several features and functions. Its full-camp kitchen, bathroom, shower, and rack accessories were designed to utilize most of the Cybertruck’s space.

A back rack that mounts to the Cybertruck’s trailer hitch is the latest addition to the accessory lineup. When the Cybertruck’s trailer hitch is closed, the back hatch can store gear, and when it’s opened, the back hatch can double as an outdoor kitchen with space for a drop-in sink and cooking surfaces.

You can watch the video below.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Space Campers shares new look inside its Tesla Cybertruck Camper